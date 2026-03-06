Molly Tea opens 1st S’pore outlet at Orchard Central, queues form from 8am for 1-for-1 drinks

Molly Tea launches largest Southeast Asia flagship store with all-pink pop-up and gachapon prizes

It’s no secret that Singaporeans have a soft spot for trendy drinks. And judging by the crowds at another highly anticipated launch, many are still more than willing to queue for a good cup.

Popular Chinese floral tea brand Molly Tea officially launched its first Singapore outlet at Orchard Central on Friday (6 March), bringing its largest Southeast Asia flagship store to our sunny shores.

The store opened its doors at 11am, though eager tea lovers had already begun lining up hours earlier.

MS News understands that one early bird reportedly joined the queue at 8.15am, just to be among the first to try the drinks.

Safe to say, the hype is real.

Crowds gather at Molly Tea grand opening

The opening quickly turned into quite a scene, with long queues forming both inside and outside Orchard Central.

Despite the snaking line, the wait was fairly manageable, with customers reportedly spending around 30 to 40 minutes before getting their hands on their drinks.

The grand opening kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially welcoming customers into the store.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere were lion dancers decked out in pink, perfectly matching Molly Tea’s signature aesthetic.

Snap cute photos at the all-pink Molly Tea pop-up

If you’re a sucker for cute photo spots, you might want to check out the all-pink pop-up experience set up just opposite the store.

The space features several Instagram-ready installations, including a signature push cart, a romantic floral backdrop, and a merchandise display wall.

Visitors are even encouraged to dress in pink to match the dreamy pastel setup, ideal for snapping a few pictures for the ‘gram.

Fans can also browse exclusive merchandise such as the Cloud Tote Bag (S$39.90) and Insulated Tumbler (S$42.90).

Blind box lovers are in for a treat, too, with Singapore-exclusive blind box magnets featuring Molly Tea’s mascot dressed in adorable Merlion costumes.

Score 1-for-1 drinks and try your luck at the gachapon

Of course, the real star of the show is the drinks.

Among the highlights is the brand’s Premium Jasmine Milk Tea — Molly Tea’s global bestseller — priced at S$5.20.

To mark the launch, Molly Tea is offering 1-for-1 deals on its signature teas from 6 to 8 March, including its specialty jasmine-infused drinks that the brand is best known for.

That might just explain why the queues started forming hours before opening.

As an added perk, the first 200 customers each day during this period will receive a Singapore-exclusive Molly Tea fridge magnet, while stocks last.

Missed the opening weekend? From 9 to 15 March, customers who purchase two drinks can receive a complimentary scent sachet, limited to 150 redemptions per day.

Each purchase also comes with a spin at a sure-win gachapon machine, with prizes ranging from 1-for-1 drink vouchers and Molly Tea merchandise to larger rewards such as a branded card holder, perfume, or lipstick.

Here’s where you can find Molly Tea in Singapore:

Molly Tea

Address: 181 Orchard Rd, #01-17A Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 10.30am–10pm

Nearest MRT station: Somerset

Featured image courtesy of Brand Cellar.