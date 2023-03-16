MOM Investigating Viral Incident Where Rider Allegedly Does Food Deliveries Illegally

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MOM Investigating Alleged Case Of Delivery Rider Using Account Illegally

Over the weekend, an incident where an alleged non-Singaporean delivery rider was shamed for illegally using another rider’s credentials went viral on video.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it is investigating the incident.

MOM also said it is looking into whether riders have allowed unauthorised parties to use their accounts.

MOM investigating incident where rider shamed for alleged illegal food deliveries

“[MOM] is investigating the matter,” the agency told MS News.

MOM said under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, any foreigner working without a valid work pass or moonlighting, and others found abetting the offence, may face a fine of up to $20,000 or imprisonment of up to 2 years, or both.

Foreigners found guilty of the charge may also be barred from working in Singapore.

Additionally, MOM said they are investigating the possibility of delivery riders sharing their accounts with “unauthorised parties”. If this is the case, they are liable for an abetment offence.

MOM said they have also contacted the delivery platform companies to ask about the steps taken to prevent the misuse of accounts by unauthorised parties.

Alleged illegal rider reduced to tears in viral video

In a now-viral video, two riders were accused of illegally making food delivered.

In the video, a man was seen reducing one of the riders — who allegedly used a friend’s account to do food deliveries — to tears.

The video poster also made no effort to censor the rider’s face or the app containing the friend’s full name.

Following the incident, netizens called out the OP for bullying and said they should have reported them to the authorities instead of embarrassing them.

“Next time you want to be a big bully, pick someone your own size and look in the mirror,” one comment on the post read.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.