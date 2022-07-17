Monkey Pack Expertly Climbs Down Clementi HDB Block Walls After Escaping Flat

Monkey Pack Seen Escaping From Clementi HDB Block Via Exterior

If anyone’s ever been to our parks and nature reserves, you might find an army of monkeys either scampering around or causing mischief.

Less commonly, they can be found around some HDB estates too, as a resident in Clementi found out.

A monkey pack was seen scampering out of a Clementi flat window, before expertly climbing down the walls of the exterior, sans rope.

While the sight was amusing, it was probably less so for the flat owner, who apparently just experienced a house invasion.

Monkey pack scampers away from HDB flat via building exterior

According to comments, the scene took place at Sunset Way, an estate in Clementi.

It’s not known what they were doing inside the flat, but monkeys are often attracted to food – or what they believe is food – and can spend lots of time foraging around for it.

But it appeared that the monkeys were left empty-handed after their commando-esque raid.

No matter, as they expertly made their way down the block through the window, climbing with no risk of falling from the fifth floor.

While several monkeys are already on the ground level, it appears this pack is larger than expected, with more and more clambering out of the flat.

Eventually, all the monkeys made their way down safely, upon which they reconvened at the ground floor, perhaps discussing their next destination.

Take care when leaving the windows open & don’t leave food unattended

It seems that the monkeys are not only experts at manoeuvring around the green jungle but also the concrete one.

Regardless, it’s amusing to see the monkeys cosplaying commandos in training. Perhaps they may be suitable candidates for special ops in the future.

It’s also a reminder that as much as we’d like to leave our home windows open for ventilation, it poses the risk of wildlife entering our homes and potentially wreaking havoc.

The solution, then, is to ensure that the monkeys can co-exist with residents peacefully. Avoid feeding them, for they may come to view humans as sources of food.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.