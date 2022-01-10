Police Alerted To Shirtless Hunks At Mr Mookata On 8 Jan

Enjoying a hearty mookata meal with friends is one of life’s simple pleasures, even if the heat from the grill gets a little unbearable from time to time.

The experience was especially hot for diners who visited Mr Mookata on Saturday (8 Jan). And no, it’s not just because of the grills.

A couple of shirtless hunks were seen in the Liang Seah Street store serving drinks to customers.

But it seems this marketing tactic might have gotten some a little too flustered. Members of the public supposedly mistook these men as being naked and lodged a police report.

Much to the amusement of many, the police turned up at the store, but no further action was taken.

Police arrive at Mr Mookata to investigate

On Saturday (8 Jan) evening, Mr Mookata diners were treated to quite a sight as hunky servers brought them drinks all night long.

Source

However, not everyone was happy about this.

Barely 2 hours into the event, the police were alerted to ‘naked men’ in the mookata store.

The men in blue soon arrived at the store to investigate, giving the store owners a shock, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Thankfully, no further actions were taken by the police.

Men were promoting health drinks

Started by a young couple Xiao and Wang, Mr Mookata at Liang Seah Street opened its doors to the public in May 2021.

They shared with Shin Min Daily News that the hunks were hired by Asia Farm, a local beverage company.

Source

Their presence was mainly to promote healthy drinks at the store.

Asia Farm business manager Mr Wong Loke Hsien echoed this sentiment, adding that they thought the hunky men portrayed a good image of health, ideal for promoting low-sugar drinks.

The store owners said they had anticipated that this event would draw crowds and put additional effort into ensuring safe distancing measures.

However, it never crossed their minds that the police would be alerted.

As the men were wearing purple aprons, some had mistaken their actions as indecent exposure.

Event taking place again on 15 Jan

The Bugis Mr Mookata has always seen crowds on Saturdays, and 8 Jan was no different.

Members of the public were also seen capturing photos outside the store.

If you’re looking to get your drinks served up by these hunky men whilst enjoying some good food, you can head down to Mr Mookata on 15 Jan between 6.30pm and 9.30pm for the event.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Mr Mookata on Instagram.