Moomin Plane Lands At Changi Airport, Only 2 Finnair Aircrafts With Cute 100th Anniversary Design

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Changi Airport Welcomes Moomin Plane That Celebrates Finnair’s 100th Anniversary

It’s always a treat to see unconventionally designed planes — this time, Finnair came in clutch with its Moomin aircraft.

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the airline decked out two of its A350 aircraft in an adorable Moomin design.

Lucky visitors to Changi Airport might’ve even spotted one of the two special planes last week.

Plane design features Finnish characters Moomintroll and Snorkmaiden

Changi Airport first posted about the Moomin plane last Saturday (1 Apr) on Facebook.

According to the post, the Moomin plane that had landed in Singapore was one of two special Finnair aircraft.

Apart from its enthusiastic announcement on Facebook, Changi Airport also attached some photos of the delightful design.

In the design, Moomintroll and Snorkmaiden are locked in a tight embrace, as if reunited after a long period of absence.

There were also several scattered flowers in pastel hues surrounding the charming duo.

Design celebrates Finnair’s 100th anniversary

As it turns out, Finnair custom-made the plane’s design to celebrate the airline’s 100th anniversary.

Hence, this was reflected in Finnair’s centenary slogan on the plane’s exterior — ‘Bringing Us Together Since 1923’.

Additionally, the airline describes the design as “clean and simple”, even though a ton of work had gone into the project.

According to Finnair, dedicated personnel spent two to three days applying the 26 separate decals.

However, this doesn’t come as a surprise considering that the stickers measure almost five metres high and nine metres wide.

Moomin plane lands at Changi Airport

Sightings of the Moomin planes may be rare considering there are only two of them.

That said, those flying to Europe in the coming months may even have a chance to travel on one of the two aircraft.

Are you one of the lucky ones who’ve seen this Moomin plane? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook.