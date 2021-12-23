The moomoo App Has Daily ‘Snatch’ Promos For New Users This Christmas

Many of us consider our phones ‘extensions’ of ourselves because we’re constantly plugged into global news and investment networks that operate 24/7 around the world.

That’s also why, these days, there’s an app for pretty much everything, including investing.

The moomoo super app’s been generating buzz since its debut in Singapore in Mar 2021. Targeting would-be investors from beginners to seasoned players, the app uses tech features to help users suss out investment opportunities to make wiser trading decisions.

For new joiners, the folks at moomoo may also have some deals up their chequered sleeves this Christmas, including a chance to ‘snatch’ an iPhone 13 or a pair of AirPods for yourself or your loved ones.

We’ll summarise the best deals below, so stay tuned if you’ve been on the hunt for an investment app just like this.

The moomoo app helps first-timers invest & start portfolios

As a platform for staying up-to-date with trends, buying stocks or trading securities, and diversifying your portfolio, moomoo is a helpful “all-in-one” app for first-timers to get inducted into the world of investments.

Here’s a quick look at the features of moomoo at a glance:

Fast trade execution Place orders within 0.0037 seconds

Free real-time market data US Level 2 SGX Level 1 China A-shares Level 1

24/7 financial news updates

24/7 access to in-app social community

Secure funds & registered broker¹

We’d like to draw your attention to the nifty function of live market data updates across key sectors, so you can spot trends and make informed decisions when trading stocks.

Besides 24/7 customer service support on trading days, there’s support on non-trading days too, via a dedicated hotline operating from 9.30am-9.30pm.

As for product offerings, moomoo doesn’t just offer stock options for trading, but also securities. This means more variety and flexibility in diversifying your portfolio.

Of course, you’d be wanting to do ample research first before signing up for any app.

Free Apple stock & commission-free trading options

moomoo’s a trading platform that grants you all the tools, resources, and a social community to get started on your investing journey.

A pro-tip is, before deciding which investment app to commit to, it’s always good to check what welcome packages are in-store.

Image courtesy of moomoo

For moomoo, new users eligible for a “Welcome Bundle” till 31 Dec 2021 can look forward to:

Free Apple stock

Free stock cash coupons

Commission-free trading

Free access to market data

Do note that users will be rewarded with different entitlements via completing in-app “missions”. Terms & conditions apply as well.

Image courtesy of moomoo

With your festive welcome all settled, you may be wondering about other seasonal promos in store, if you’re looking to nab a little extra since you’ve been on Santa’s nice list all year.

Daily ‘snatch’ promos by moomoo include gifts like iPhone 13 & AirPods

Besides letting our savings sit prettily in our bank accounts, there’d come a day that we all consider dabbling in investments to earn a secondary source of income, and then afford the finer things in life – like brand new gadgets or big-ticket items.

Ah, the coveted iPhone 13 with its sleek camera and wide, cinematic screen.

Image courtesy of moomoo via MS News

What if we told you there was another way to ‘snatch’ this gadget for your mum’s belated phone upgrade, besides queuing at Orchard’s flagship Apple store this Christmas?

Here’s what you’ll have to do.

Open a FUTU SG Securities account Deposit ≥$2,700 from now till 31 Dec 2021 Be among the first to log into the moomoo app daily ‘Snatch’ a welcome gift

If you’re up for the challenge, you can download the moomoo app on Apple and Android devices for free and grab daily gifts till 1 Jan like:

17 x iPhone 13 256GB (worth $1,469)

170 x AirPods (worth $269)

3,400 x Grab Vouchers (worth $50)

Unlimited Stock Cash Coupons (worth $40 each)

Do note that each user is eligible for 1 gift but the campaign is valid from 16 Dec 2021-1 Jan 2022, so fastest fingers first. Terms & conditions apply and you can sign up for an account here.

For the full suite of offerings from moomoo, do check out their website or socials directly. They’re on Facebook and Instagram if you’d like to follow them for tips on investing or the latest promo deets.

2022 is the year of new beginnings

Our smartphones are our constant companions. If you’re going to spend hours on it every day, you can consider taking the time to look at topics essential to adulting, e.g. investments and personal finance.

Finding extra sources to grow your own wealth will go a long way in helping you if one of your New Year’s resolutions is to finally afford big-ticket items such as BTO or a spanking new car in 2022.

Let’s wrap up 2021 with a sobering reminder not to sit on our resolutions. Taking the first step is always the hardest, but once you’re there, it’ll be easier to get with the flow.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice or investment advice.

¹Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. (moomoo) is a capital markets services licence holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000).

²This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In Singapore, capital market products and services on moomoo are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with moomoo.

Featured image adapted from MS News.