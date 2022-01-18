Singapore Crowned World’s Most Instagrammable Place For 2022

While some of us may not spare much thought to our surroundings, many locations across Singapore are apparently famous for being cool Instagram photo backdrops.

They’re so popular that folks over at Big 7 Travel have crowned Singapore as the world’s ‘Most Instagrammable Place’ in 2022.

They’ve cited locations such as Gardens by the Bay, Haji Lane, and Koon Seng Road as must-visit places for Instagram aficionados.

Katong shophouses among must-visit places for IG-worthy pics

According to a post by Big 7, Singapore ranks first out of 50 countries as the most Instagrammable place in the world.

Explaining the rationale behind our podium finish, Big 7 dubs Singapore a “city-state full of photo opportunities”.

They cite locations such as the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay and Haji Lane as permanent fixtures that will always offer picturesque backdrops.

Another reason is Singapore’s position as one of Asia’s art hubs. This means that there will always be an exhibition happening for that ‘wow’ photo.

Besides the usual attractions, Big 7 also encourages readers to visit the colourful shophouses along Koon Seng Road in Katong.

This quaint location offers anyone willing to make their way to Singapore’s inner roads uniquely artistic photos for the ‘gram.

Ranking based on hashtags, surveys & expert advice

Big 7 explains that their scoring system relies on a few factors:

the number of hashtags per destination

survey results from their social audience

input from their editorial team

They also imply that the higher the destination is on the list, the more likes the Instagram photo is likely to get.

For context, Boracay in the Philippines and Oahu in Hawaii ranked second and third respectively.

Last year, the city of Tokyo in Japan took the crown.

Snap pics in the world’s most Instagrammable place

Who would’ve thought that our neighbourhoods and back alleys would be a reason for Instagrammers to come to Singapore?

Sometimes, it truly takes fresh eyes to see the beauty around us and realise Singapore is truly a great destination for photo opportunities.

Now budding local influencers will know where to go to grow their Instagram pages. Go forth and make it big in the social media world.

