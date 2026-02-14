Mother & daughter in China fall into freezing river after crossing safety cordon to take photos

Mother and daughter plunge into freezing river after crossing safety cordon for photos

A mother and daughter fell into the freezing currents of the Kanas River in Xinjiang, China, after venturing past warning signs.

The duo crossed safety cordons to snap photographs before slipping into the icy river.

The incident happened on Tuesday (10 Feb) at about 1.30pm.

Girl swept by current before being saved by group of people

Viral videos show a young girl in a pink jacket being swept away by the powerful current.

As reported by 8world, her mother, in a state of panic, jumped in to save her daughter.

However, the force of the current and the river’s cold temperature meant that they were struggling to stay afloat.

As they cried for help, groups of people rushed to save the pair.

Tour guide to the rescue

Yangtse Evening Post confirmed the duo involved in the incident were tourists travelling by car.

Police stated that the two bypassed safety barriers and signs prohibiting entrance to the riverbank area.

One of the rescuers, Deng Zilong (name transliterated from Mandarin), told Jimu News that he immediately rushed to the riverside after hearing their cries for help.

Despite temperatures dropping below -20°C, Mr Deng removed his jacket so he could move freely and help them.

With the assistance of other tourists standing on the snowy bank, the 38-year-old tour leader first reached into the fast-moving water and pulled the girl to safety.

He then headed over to save the girl’s mother, who was trapped by ice floes.

He said many tourists ignore warning signs to take photos

Mr Deng later said he did not have time to think about the cold, as he was focused on saving the pair.

He also noted that although the scenic area has clear warning signs and cordons, tourists were known to ignore them in search of better photos.

Both mother and daughter sustained no major injuries

Local police confirmed that both individuals are in stable condition with no major injuries, with only their clothes soaked and their car keys missing.

The pair received treatment at the scene before being taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Travel agencies and tourists have since been reminded not to cross safety lines or enter undeveloped areas, and to practice responsible travel.

Featured image adapted from Jimu News.