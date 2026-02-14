Mother in Hong Kong allegedly sells S$485K of eldest son’s gold to buy home for younger son

Man accuses his mother of selling his gold to buy home for younger brother

A man in Hong Kong has alleged that his mother secretly sold years of his gold savings to help his younger brother pay the downpayment for a marital home.

According to the post shared on 1 Feb, the man had been buying gold regularly since graduating, storing them in a home safe for around 15 years.

With gold prices hitting record highs, he recently planned to sell part of his collection, only to discover that all the gold had disappeared.

He later found out that his mother had sold the gold without his consent, with the total value estimated at over HK$3 million (S$485,000) based on current market prices, reports Hong Kong Commercial Daily (HKCD).

Mother wanted to help his younger brother pay downpayment for flat

When confronted, his mother allegedly explained that the money was used to pay the downpayment for his younger brother’s flat ahead of his marriage.

She added that the younger brother would repay him slowly.

However, the explanation did not sit well with him. He questioned why he should help fund his brother’s home when he himself had yet to buy a flat.

In response, the mother reportedly said: “Your younger brother is getting married soon and must have a flat.”

She also told him to start saving again.

Man moved out following heated argument with family

The dispute quickly escalated into a heated family argument.

The man claimed his father became enraged, went into the kitchen, picked up a knife, and demanded that he leave the house immediately, accusing him of being selfish for refusing to help his brother.

Shaken by the confrontation, the man packed his belongings and moved into a hotel, where he is currently staying.

Brother offered to pay interest and return some of the money

The man later uploaded screenshots of chat messages showing that he had demanded full repayment within three days, warning that he would report the matter to the police otherwise.

“I saved that gold for 15 years; it was all my hard work. I never gave permission for you to sell it or take it for yourselves,” he wrote.

“If it’s not returned in full within three days, I will report it. I’ve thought it through; I will not tolerate this anymore.”

His younger brother responded by offering to pay interest and asked him to calm down, saying he would return at least one-third of the amount within a week.

Netizens outraged by parents’ actions

Many netizens felt the parents were outrageous, saying their act was no different from theft. Some even encouraged the man to report the matter to the police.

In a subsequent post, the man provided an update clarifying the outcome of the family’s discussions.

He said he had voluntarily given one-third of the money to his younger brother as a wedding gift, describing it as a small responsibility as an elder sibling.

Meanwhile, his brother had promised to return the remaining two-thirds.

The man has also decided to stop living with his family.

Addressing questions about why he did not involve the police, he explained that he did not want to affect his parents’ health despite feeling deeply hurt.

