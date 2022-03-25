Mothership’s Press Accreditation Suspended For 6 Months

Everyone makes mistakes at work. However, what’s important is the ability to accept responsibility for those mistakes and learn from them.

In February, local media outlet Mothership had its press accreditation suspended after it broke an embargo on this year’s Budget.

They had published an infographic containing details of the planned GST increase before Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced it in Parliament.

On Thursday (24 Mar), the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) stated that they are revoking Mothership’s press accreditation for six months.

The suspension will last until 18 Aug.

Unable to attend government events without accreditation

According to The Straits Times, the MCI explained that the length of the suspension was decided after reviewing an appeal by Mothership.

The MCI said that the breach “involved information that is highly market sensitive and prejudicial to national interest”.

Without a press accreditation, Mothership reporters cannot attend Government briefings and press conferences.

Mothership accepts six-month suspension of press accreditation

Martino Tan, managing editor of Mothership, responded to the MCI’s decision with a statement on their website on Thursday (24 Mar).

Tan called the six-month suspension “necessary given the nature of the egregious breach on Budget Day”.

He also declared that the news site “will use this period before the reinstatement to strengthen [their] internal processes and implement the necessary remedial actions”.

Acknowledging that the accreditation is a major responsibility, he promised that his team “will work hard to earn the right to this responsibility again come August”.

Important to respect press embargoes

Press embargoes are important because they offer media outlets an even playing field when it comes to breaking news.

Mothership’s suspension demonstrates the severity of not respecting an embargo, but at least they seem genuinely remorseful.

This should also serve as a reminder for other media outlets to be careful when handling embargoed sensitive information.

