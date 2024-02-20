Mothership website becomes temporarily inaccessible after domain expired & wasn’t renewed

Mothership website goes down after domain wasn’t renewed, back up after 2 hours

The website domain of digital news company Mothership expired on Tuesday afternoon (20 Feb), causing the website to be down for almost two hours.

Redditors noticed that the website’s domain expired earlier today when the website suddenly became inaccessible.

Checks by MS News reveal that the mothership.sg domain expired at 3.20pm.

When a website’s domain expires, the administrators have 14 days from the expiry date to renew the domain. Failure to do so will lead to its deletion.

Mothership website becomes temporarily inaccessible

If you visited the Mothership website earlier this evening, you might have been greeted with an error message.

Redditors on the r/singapore subreddit first noticed that the Mothership website was inaccessible at around 7.49pm today.

User u/QzSG posted a screenshot showing that the domain had expired.

According to SGP Business, the domain expired at 3.20pm today.

The OP added in a comment: “It is not that easy to let a domain lapse as registrars usually spam you with emails or calls multiple times and most companies do have auto-renew enabled.”

According to IT service management company Enom, .SG domains have a delete-by date set to 10 days before the expiry date.

“The domain must be renewed before this date or go into redemption,” it states. “The redemption period extends to 14 days past the expiry date, after which the registry will delete the domain.”

Comments on social media posts enquire about website status

Users on other social media sites also noticed the Mothership website being inaccessible.

One commented on a Facebook post enquiring about the website’s status.

Another asked if someone had hacked the site.

At around 9.20pm, the website finally came back up — almost two hours after netizens first discovered they were unable to access it.

