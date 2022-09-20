Man’s Motorcycle Gets Hit In HDB Carpark, Driver Offers Only S$10 As Compensation 

Driver Offers S$10 Compensation After Hitting Motorcycle In Potong Pasir Carpark

It’s bad enough for someone to return to their vehicle only to find it damaged, let alone getting ‘lowballed’ when it comes to the matter of compensation.

On Sunday (18 Sep), TikTok user @tanyenjue shared a video showing his motorcycle after it was unfortunately hit by a vehicle at an HDB carpark. The collision left his motorbike damaged — some parts came loose and the paint was scraped off in some areas.

Even though the alleged culprit left a note with his number, he apparently offered a measly S$10 as compensation.

The painfully hilarious situation led to his video going viral, garnering over 310,00 views on TikTok.

Alleged culprit offers S$10 for motorcycle damages

The video started off with Mr Tan examining his motorbike at a carpark in Potong Pasir, exclaiming in a mix of English and mandarin that it “confirm was hit”.

Mr Tan pointed out several damages on the side of his bike, including paint that had been scraped off and parts of the bike’s metal shell that came loose.

That’s when his friend noticed a note left on his In-Vehicle Unit (IU).

The note stated that “I accidentally knock onto your bike”. It was signed off by a Mr Lim together with a phone number written on it.

As he dialled the number, Mr Tan commented that he was very “suay” as he had painted his bike not long ago.

Shortly after, the driver picked up the call and Mr Tan was heard saying, “Uncle, the damages are serious… it is not a small matter”.

After some back and forth, the driver requested a private settlement and hilariously offered to pay just S$10.

Mr Tan was visibly appalled by the offer, asking the uncle what he could possibly do with the sum.

“I might as well give you S$10 to go drink coffee”, he said in response.

He told the uncle that it was a ridiculous amount and said if this was the case he would have to lodge a police report.

After some back and forth, the uncle agreed to come down to meet Mr Tan.

Hopes to file insurance claim over motorcycle collision in carpark

Speaking to MS News, Mr Tan explained the video was actually a skit of a real-life incident that happened to him about 2 months back.

The only difference was that the driver had not left a note on his bike.

In actuality, he saw that his bike was positioned differently and proceeded to chase after a car which he noticed driving away suspiciously.

The driver later admitted that he had hit Mr Tan’s bike and offered him S$10 as compensation.

As he turned down the offer, Mr Tan recalled that the driver attempted to flee the scene.

Mr Tan eventually took down the driver’s details and is now looking to file an insurance claim against him.

However, he shared that the driver was not willing to file an accident report and so he could not file a claim just yet.

While Mr Tan was shocked by the incident, he shared that ultimately, he hopes the driver will be responsible for his wrongdoings.

Netizens found video hilarious

Mr Tan said he had filmed the skit to show people around him what had happened that day and did not expect the video to go viral. Ironically, the video has already garnered over 310,000 views on TikTok.

Some netizens empathised with Mr Tan’s predicament but many also found his reactions to the situation hilarious.

One netizen even joked that the driver was offering him S$10 to get scotch tape to fix up the bike. To this, Mr tan replied that he told him to take it back and buy himself a cup of coffee instead.

It’s certainly not an ideal situation to be in but we’re glad Mr Tan can see the hilarity in the entire incident as well.

We hope both parties will be able to settle the issue amicably, and that Mr Tan can get his rightful compensation for his bike’s damages.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @tanyenjue on TikTok.