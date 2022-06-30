M’sian Lady Finds Fishing Hook In Fish Head Curry, Receives RM0.60 As Compensation

Malaysian Lady Finds Large Fishing Hook In Fish Head Curry

Sometimes, diners can come across unsavoury surprises when having their meals.

A Malaysian lady had a rude shock when her father found a fishing hook embedded in a chunk of the flesh from their fish head curry dish.

After she raised the issue to the restaurant, the staff shifted the blame around and finally settled on saying it was “the supplier’s problem”.

Thinking it would soften the blow, the restaurant shaved a measly S$0.19 (RM0.60) off their final bill as a form of compensation.

Fish hook embedded in the flesh

According to Sin Chew Daily, the lady and her family were having a meal at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

After ordering the restaurant’s signature fish head curry, the family tucked in.

However, as the dinner progressed, the woman’s father chanced upon a considerably large fishing hook in the flesh of the fish.

Thankfully, the father had broken up the flesh before taking a bite and was able to discover the hook in time.

Restaurant pushed blame & shaved S$0.19 off bill

For everyone’s sake, the restaurant included, the lady brought the issue up to a nearby waiter.

The apologetic waiter said it was the kitchen’s fault and the cooks were “careless”. The family then finished up their dinner before the lady went up to pay for the meal.

Now, speaking to the restaurant owner, she brought the issue up again.

She quizzed the owner on how the kitchen staff had failed to notice the fishing hook during the preparation phase.

The owner allegedly replied, “It’s not our fault. It’s the supplier’s problem”.

However, the owner did try to compensate them for the inconvenience.

The owner then proceeded to deduct S$0.19 (RM0.60) from their total bill of S$94.12 (RM298).

Hope fish head curry restaurant improves their standards

Judging from the pictures and video, the fish hook was by no means small.

It could have been a serious matter if any of the woman’s family members had ingested the hook by accident, which they thankfully didn’t.

The restaurant could have acknowledged its mistake more graciously or at least given better compensation to the lady for the scare.

Let’s hope it makes an effort to improve its standards moving forward.

