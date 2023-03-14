Motorcyclist Skids & Falls On Road In Tampines, Driver Stops Car To Help Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcyclist Falls On Road, Driver Stops & Picks Bike Up

Getting into an accident can be scary, and it’s much worse when you have to deal with it alone.

On 4 Mar, a motorcyclist in Tampines skidded on a wet road while it was raining and fell off his bike.

To his surprise, a fellow motorist stopped his car to check on him and even helped to pick up his motorcycle.

Deeply moved by the gesture, the OP, Wesley, took to TikTok to try to find the man who helped him.

Driver checks on motorcyclist, helps to pick bike up after he falls

In his video, Wesley shared that his motorcycle skidded on the wet road while it was raining.

Rather shaken up by his fall, he took a moment to sit by the roadside railings to collect himself.

Speaking to MS News, Wesley revealed that he was entering the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) from Tampines when the incident occurred.

This particular stretch of road is apparently notorious for being “oily” and “slippery”.

As he walked across the road back to his motorcycle, a man approached him to check if he was all right.

The man was a fellow motorist who went out of his way to stop his car to check on the motorcyclist.

After confirming that Wesley was unharmed, the driver helped to pick up his bike.

He also soothed the shaken Wesley in the process, reassuring him by getting him to relax.

The man then went about his way after helping Wesley stand his bike up.

Wesley told MS News that he sustained abrasions on his hands and right knee from falling on the road.

His bike also had to be sent for repairs, which cost him about S$500.

Looking for driver who helped him

Touched by the kind gesture of the driver, who went out of his way to help a complete stranger, Wesley called the man a “legend”.

He also asked viewers to help find the man so that he can reach out to offer his thanks.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Wesley shared that he wanted to treat the man to a meal and have a chat with him.

He also revealed that he thinks he has found the man who helped him. He has apparently reached out but has yet to receive a response.

Netizens offer their support

In the comments section of his video, many fellow TikTok users sent words of support to the rider.

One shared that he empathised with the motorcyclist, telling him to “relax and shake away the shock”.

Another added that Singapore riders have an unwritten rule of helping others in need.

Extend a helping hand to those in need

This heart-warming incident shows that a simple gesture of help, no matter how small, can have a big impact on its recipient.

If you come across anyone in need, consider extending a helping hand, and the receiver might appreciate your gesture a lot more than you’d expect.

Additionally, do also take care to travel safely on wet roads.

Featured image adapted from @wesmybike on TikTok.