Motorcyclist Skids & Flies Onto Road After BMW Allegedly Switches Lanes Abruptly In TPE Accident

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

BMW Collides With Oncoming Motorcycle On TPE, 1 Sent To Hospital

An accident that reportedly took place on Thursday (9 Mar) sent a motorcyclist flying on the Tampines Expressway (TPE). The accident was allegedly caused by a vehicle switching lanes carelessly.

A video of the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Saturday (11 Mar). In the captions, it stated that the accident occurred along TPE on Thursday (9 Mar), 8.44am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it sent one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Accident on TPE sends motorcyclist flying

The footage shows a black BMW switching to the lane on its left. Suddenly, a motorcycle appeared just when the BMW was turning out.

The BMW and the motorcycle collided, causing the latter to skid off into other lanes.

The impact of the collision threw the rider off his bike and sent him flying onto the ground. His helmet could be seen being knocked off as well following the accident.

According to the post, the accident supposedly happened because the BMW switched lanes “without due care”.

Netizens express shock at TPE accident

Many Facebook users who saw the video expressed shock at the accident and the impact of the crash.

As it was not clear in the video whether the BMW had its signal light on to indicate its intention, some users debated whether the use of signal lights would have helped in this incident.

However, there were also those who pointed out that it is still important to ensure that it is safe to switch lanes before doing so, regardless of whether signal lights were used.

Others chimed in saying it is crucial to be careful when switching out of a slow-moving lane, as other lanes might be moving too quickly to notice.

SCDF conveys 1 person to hospital

Responding to queries from MS News, SCDF confirmed that it was alerted to the accident along the TPE, towards Changi Airport near Tampines Road Exit on 9 Mar 2023 at about 8.55am.

They said paramedics conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

We wish the motorcyclist a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.