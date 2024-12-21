Motorcyclist in M’sia stops to feed starving stray dog, grateful canine ‘escorts’ him down road

Dog escorts motorcyclist after he feeds it on his way home

A motorcyclist in Malaysia was on his way home from work when he spotted a dog limping by the roadside.

Mr Saif Yusoff, who works as a metre reader, was passing by Taman Wellesley in Sungai Jawi, Nibong Tebal, Penang when he saw the sorry sight.

He then decided to stop his journey to feed the canine.

A video uploaded to TikTok on 18 Dec showed the stray dog dragging itself by its front legs towards Saif.

“I thought it was disabled,” remarked the motorcyclist in the caption.

To his surprise, the dog’s back legs were fine, and it happily wagged its tail while eating the food.

As Saif drove away to continue his journey, the dog even trotted alongside him as though bidding him farewell.

Man stopped to feed dog while returning home from work

According to Sin Chew Daily News, Saif explained that he had never seen the dog before.

He had stopped to feed it as he noticed that it looked weak and hungry.

“I didn’t expect such a small act of kindness would have such an impact. It really touched me that the dog would remember it and escort me all the way,” he said.

He also gave advice to other kind samaritans, recommending them to feed stray animals in quieter places where they can eat peacefully and without fear of being attacked.

Netizens said dog escorted him to express gratitude

The video has gained more than 500,000 views at the time of writing, with many netizens complimenting Saif for his kindness.

One TikTok user remarked: “When we feed the dog, it will become loyal to us.”

Another netizen said the dog would wait for the man every day from then on and appreciate the food he offered.

Meanwhile, some users pointed out that the dog followed him to the end of the road out of gratitude.

Featured image adapted from @abangmetakaren on TikTok.