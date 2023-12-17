Motorcyclist Killed During Sungei Kadut Accident Got Married In Oct, Wife & Mother Heartbroken

Motorcyclist Killed In Sungei Kadut Accident Was Reportedly A Mechanic Working Nearby

On Saturday (16 Dec), a multi-vehicle pile-up in Sungei Kadut claimed the life of a young motorcyclist.

It has emerged that the 28-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been married for just two months before the tragedy.

His wife and mother were reportedly so heartbroken that they didn’t come to claim the body.

Sungei Kadut accident motorcyclist was mechanic going for lunch

On Sunday (17 Dec), the deceased’s 30-year-old brother-in-law revealed some things about him to Shin Min Daily News.

The motorcyclist was understood to be a mechanic working near the accident scene.

He was going for lunch when he met with the accident.

He leaves behind 3 siblings & mother

As for the deceased’s family, he was the third of four siblings.

He also leaves behind a mother after his father passed away a while ago.

At the accident scene on Saturday (16 Dec), a man and woman in their 20s, who are believed to be the motorcyclist’s family members, arrived to identify the body.

They cried bitterly while hugging each other for support, Shin Min reported, creating a saddening scene indeed.

Wife & mother too heartbroken to collect his body

The deceased was also a newlywed, according to his brother-in-law.

Sadly, the couple enjoyed wedded bliss for only a short time as they got married on 16 Oct — exactly two months before the fatal accident.

When eight or nine family members went to the mortuary to collect his body on Sunday (17 Dec), his wife didn’t come along, together with his mother.

That’s because the two women were too heartbroken to do so, his brother-in-law said.

Motorcyclist was only fatality in Sungei Kadut accident

While the accident also involved four lorries and two trucks, the motorcyclist was the only fatality.

Four drivers aged between 22 and 54 were injured and were sent to hospital in a conscious state.

This could have been different, said a 25-year-old motorcyclist named only as Mr Lu (transliterated from Mandarin), who was at the scene.

He told Shin Min that he had stopped at a traffic light when a truck came from behind at high speed with no warning sound or attempt to brake.

It just missed him, but crashed into a lorry farther in front that was driven by his friend.

While he doesn’t know how the truck managed to miss him, he’s still petrified by the incident as he could have also been a fatality if he had been hit.

A 54-year-old truck driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said. Investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased motorcyclist.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.