28-year-old motorcyclist dies after getting trapped under wheels of truck on TPE

Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck on TPE

At around 10.25pm on Wednesday (11 Sept), a collision between a motorcycle and a truck resulted in the death of the 28-year-old motorcyclist on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway near the Punggol Road exit.

Despite prompt response from emergency services, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel.

A video showing the aftermath of the accident was posted on Facebook on 12 Sept. The footage shows the victim’s body covered with a white sheet behind the back right wheel of the lorry.

Lorry driver assisting with investigations

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the motorcyclist was trapped under the wheels of the lorry following the collision.

Speaking to MS News, the SCDF and police reported that they were alerted to the incident at around 10.25pm.

A paramedic pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old lorry driver is currently assisting the police with their investigation into the cause of the accident.

The collision caused significant traffic disruption on the TPE. Lianhe Zaobao reports that at least 20 buses were caught in the resulting traffic jam.

Police were forced to close two lanes of the expressway, leading to congestion across all four lanes.

Photos circulating on social media revealed that the motorcycle involved carried the probationary P-plate for new drivers.

The motorcycle appeared to have sustained relatively minor damage, although some debris from the vehicle was scattered on the ground near the collision site.

