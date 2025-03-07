18 motorcyclists with no valid licence nabbed near Woodlands Checkpoint, 35 displayed improper licence plate

Motorcyclists riding without valid licence nabbed during enforcement operation near Woodlands Checkpoint

Last week, an enforcement operation was conducted by three Singapore agencies, checking motorcycles near the Woodlands Checkpoint.

It resulted in 18 motorcyclists being nabbed for not having a valid licence, said a joint news release by the Traffic Police (TP), Land Transport Authority (LTA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (7 March).

More than 160 motorcyclists checked near Woodlands Checkpoint

The multi-agency enforcement operation, which targeted errant motorcyclists, took place on 25 Feb.

More than 160 motorcyclists were stopped for checks.

Out of the 18 found to be riding without a valid licence, eight of them were also using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

First-time offenders face jail & fine

Under Section 35(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961, those who drive without a valid driving licence face a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may jailed for up to six years and/or fined up to S$20,000. Their vehicle might also be forfeited.

Under Section 3(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act 1960, offenders who use a motor vehicle without insurance coverage may be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,000.

24 motorcyclists nabbed for vehicular smoke & excessive noise emissions

In the same operation, NEA issued 24 summonses for offences involving vehicular smoke and excessive noise emissions.

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations, the above offence carries a fine of up to S$2,000 for the first conviction.

For second and subsequent convictions, offenders may be fined up to S$5,000.

35 motorcyclists nabbed near Woodlands Checkpoint for displaying improper licence plates

That day, LTA also issued 35 summonses for the offence of displaying improper licence plates.

Those nabbed face up to three months in jail and/or a fine of up to S$1,000. Repeat offenders face double the amount of penalties.

In a Facebook post, LTA reminded motorists to display their vehicle license plates prominently on the front and back of their vehicle at all times.

TP reminds motorcyclists follow the law & be safe

TP reminded motorcyclists to abide by traffic laws and practise safe riding habits as they and their pillion riders are vulnerable on the roads.

It also urged all road users to play their part by practising good road sense and looking out for one another.

The agencies stressed that all motorists must comply with Singapore’s traffic laws and vehicle regulations, including those driving and riding foreign-registered vehicles.

Those who do not comply may face penalties. Foreign-registered vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore, they said.

