Woman Finds ‘Fungus’ In Kway Teow From FairPrice, Gets Refund For Mouldy Food

Woman Finds “Fungus” In 3 Packets Of Kway Teow From FairPrice

A woman recently found “fungus” in multiple packets of kway teow from a FairPrice outlet in Toa Payoh Central.

She posted her discovery on Facebook and also shared that the noodles were well before their expiry date.

The supermarket has since refunded her for the mouldy products.

Woman buys kway teow from FairPrice, finds “fungus” 3 packets

On Wednesday (10 Jan), Ms Gayathri posted about her experience on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

She said that she had bought four packets of kway teow on Tuesday (9 Jan) from the FairPrice outlet in Toa Payoh Central before heading home.

When the 41-year-old was about to do her cooking later that day, she realised there was “fungus” in three of the four packets of kway teow.

The mouldy parts of the kway teow appeared yellowish-grey in colour and had a furry texture.

Ms Gayathri also shared a picture showing that the expiry date for the packets of kway teow was 28 Jan 2024.

She recalled feeling nauseous upon seeing the mouldy kway teow and described it as “really disgusting”.

Supermarket refunds customer for mouldy noodles

In response to MS News’ queries, Ms Gayathri said she threw all four packets of kway teow away, even though one of the packets didn’t appear mouldy.

She then headed down to the FairPrice outlet the following day and got a refund for the mouldy noodles after speaking to the chief cashier.

MS News has reached out to FairPrice and Tsk Foods, the manufacturer of the affected product, for comments.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.