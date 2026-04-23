Moulin Rouge! The Musical to play at MBS in 2027 as part of first-ever world tour

Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical to play at Sands Theatre in 2027

Singapore is set to host the Southeast Asia premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical next February, as part of its first-ever world tour.

Set in Paris in 1899, the multi-award-winning production will be staged at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, and will feature a star-studded international cast.

The waitlist for tickets is now open, allowing fans to secure early access before sales officially begin.

Tickets on sale from May 2026 with early bird perks

Several ticket sale phases have been announced, with Priority Sale kicking it off on 4 May.

Tickets for Priority Sale will be priced at a 20% discount.

Those who purchase tickets during the Pre-Sale and Waitlist phase, from 5 May onwards, will also receive similar discounts.

Meanwhile, UOB cardholders will receive a 15% discount from 29 June until the end of the show’s run.

Chance to win Gala Night tickets, air tickets

As part of the launch campaign, fans who join the waitlist stand a chance to win exclusive Gala Night tickets.

The two winners will be announced on Base Entertainment Asia’s Instagram account on 26 April and 3 May.

In addition, one lucky ticket buyer during the Priority Sale and Super Early Bird period will win a pair of return air tickets to Paris.

The winner of the air tickets will be announced on 1 July.

Award-winning musical brings Baz Luhrmann’s film to life

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film in 2001, Moulin Rouge! The Musical transports audiences back to 19th-century Paris, following the love story between writer Christian and cabaret star Satine.

The stage production features a mix of over 70 songs, spanning more than 160 years of music — from classical composers like Offenbach to modern artists such as Lady Gaga.

The musical has received widespread critical acclaim, winning 10 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards, and five Drama Desk Awards, among others.

Global hit expected to draw strong crowds in Singapore

In a press release, Base Entertainment Asia’s chief executive officer Chantal Prudhomme said: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical has captivated audiences from Broadway to the West End and beyond, and we are thrilled to present its Southeast Asia premiere in Singapore.

Prudhomme also noted that audiences are invited to be “swept away by an intoxicating, unapologetically extravagant theatrical experience”.

Since its world premiere in 2018, the production has performed for over 12 million audience members worldwide.

Also read: Les Misérables in S’pore review: I saw my favourite musical live for the first time & it moved me to tears

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Featured image courtesy of Base Entertainment Asia