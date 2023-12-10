Mount Faber Will Have New Spherical Cable Cars With Transparent Bottoms & LED Lights In 2024

SCC To Launch NexGen Cable Cars On Mount Faber Line In Q2 2024

From 2024, Singapore Cable Car (SCC) will debut seven futuristic new cable cars called NexGen. These cable cars were built by the Swiss manufacturer CWA Constructions SA for SCC’s 50th anniversary.

Each NexGen cable car can hold six people and features a new spherical shape, which is a departure from previous designs.

You can expect to see them from next year onwards, stated The Straits Times (ST).

NexGen cable cars will ply Mount Faber-Sentosa route

According to Mount Faber Leisure Group managing director Buhdy Bok, the new cable cars are made exclusively for Singapore.

They will be unveiled in Feb 2024 but will ply the route between Mount Faber and Sentosa sometime in the second quarter of the year, declared Mount Faber Leisure on Facebook.

Each ride will last around 30 minutes.

Besides the transparent glass bottom that’ll allow for an even more dazzling view of Singapore from above, the cable cars also feature a sleek chrome surface.

Doors open on both sides as well.

The shape is meant to look “more exciting” and more futuristic, Mr Bok said.

ST reported that CWA began conceptualising the NexGen cabins over two years ago. Each cabin takes six to nine months to fabricate.

New cable cars are fifth version

Singapore has seen four versions of the cable cars so far.

Most recently, Pokémon characters graced the cable cars, also in celebration of SCC’s 50th anniversary.

The NexGen cable cars will be the fifth iteration after the first vehicles debuted in Feb 1974.

Citing Mr Bok, ST reported that the cable cars have recorded over 60 million rides, of which 80% ferried tourists.

With tourism picking up following the lifting of pandemic restrictions, the managing director is optimistic that ridership will hit 1 million this year.

Going into 2024 and with the NexGen cable cars, the figures may only rise. Here’s hoping the launch will be a success and everyone will enjoy more exciting rides in the future.

