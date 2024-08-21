First case of mpox detected in Thailand, 66-year-old patient recently visited African country

First case of mpox detected in Thailand, arrived from Africa

On Wednesday (21 Aug), Thai health authorities confirmed the first case of mpox in the country.

According to Reuters, the patient is a 66-year-old European man who arrived in Thailand on 14 Aug from an African country where the virus is currently spreading.

Thai authorities said man had little contact with others prior to detection

Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, said the man had minimal contact with others upon his arrival.

He visited a hospital the following day after developing a fever and small rashes, and was subsequently diagnosed with mpox.

The Bangkok Post reported that health officials are awaiting test results to confirm whether it is the more transmissible Clade 1b strain.

Results are expected by Friday.

Authorities monitoring others who may have been in contact with patient

In the meantime, authorities are monitoring 43 individuals in the country who may have had contact with the patient.

These individuals are not currently under quarantine and are not showing symptoms, as reported by Khaosod English.

The African country the man travelled from, as well as the Middle Eastern country where he transited before arriving in Thailand, were not disclosed during the press conference.

In response to this case, Dr Thongchai highlighted the importance of enhanced surveillance and public awareness, particularly among foreign tourists and sex workers.

He urged people to be vigilant for symptoms such as unusual rashes or lesions.

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) notes that symptoms of mpox include high temperature, muscle aches, joint pain, and a rash that typically appears one to five days after initial symptoms.

Mpox can spread through close physical contact, touching contaminated items, or through respiratory droplets from an infected person.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod English and Reuters, for illustration purposes only.