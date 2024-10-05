Kopi over atas coffee, nasi lemak over chicken rice’: New MRT ads encourage commuters to queue based on preferences

New MRT ads let commuters queue up based on their preferences

Recently, train commuters spotted new MRT advertisements that seemingly encourage them to queue up based on their preferences.

The ads contained two opposing statements like “nasi lemak is more satisfying than chicken rice” and “chicken rice is more flavourful than nasi lemak”.

They are displayed on either side of the MRT doors, which lets commuters stand on whichever side they ‘agree’ with.

Apart from the chicken rice and nasi lemak example, the ads also pit kopi and atas coffee against each other.

Netizens puzzled by the MRT ads

There were statements not related to food too.

One touched on romance, asking if “looks aren’t as attractive as personality” or if “personality isn’t as captivating as looks”.

Another pitted micromanagers against cool bosses.

Netizens puzzled by intriguing ads

The statements sparked discussions online on platforms like Reddit and TikTok, but also left commuters and netizens puzzled due to the lack of branding.

Some commenters noted that it was a clever way to encourage commuters to stand to the side, letting passengers alight more conveniently.

These ads were seen on the East-West Line, North-South Line, and Circle Line — all run by SMRT.

For now, it remains to be seen who these ads belong to. MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.