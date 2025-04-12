Rider in Thailand delivers damaged cake, apologises to customer with self-punishment video

Rider in Thailand apologises for messy cake delivery with self-punishment video

A woman in Thailand messaged her rider about a messy cake delivery hoping for an apology, but got way more than she bargained for when he sent her a self-punishment video in an attempt to earn her forgiveness.

The clip of his punishment, posted on 8 April, went viral on TikTok and has garnered more than 800,000 views at the time of writing.

A crooked street messed up a cake delivery

In the video, the woman posted screenshots of the chat she had with the Grab delivery rider.

After he delivered the item, she opened her box to discover that the cake had been slightly damaged during the delivery.

Hoping to get an apology, she took a photo and sent it to him.

“I’m so sorry. The road was really rough,” he said in reply.

She sent an emoji in response, but before she could go on, he went one step further in his apology.

He told her he’d punish himself by doing 10 “spinning crickets” — a game similar to dizzy bat where a person would point at the ground and spin in place a set number of times.

Seeing as he volunteered the punishment, she told him to record the video and send it to her.

Delivering more than just cake

When the rider told her he could not send videos through the Grab application, she told him to add her on LINE, a messaging app popular in Thailand.

“Or else I’m reporting you to Grab,” she said jokingly.

The woman insisted on the video, even saying that she was “very sad” because the cake was for an “important person”.

To his credit, the rider sent her his contact details and, as his job title implied, delivered on his promise.

He recorded himself doing the punishment in full, but left a parting message.

“Masochist,” he said.

Amused by the entire exchange, the woman gave him a full 5-star review for his unforgettable customer service.

Featured image adapted from @pianoza on TikTok.