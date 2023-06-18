Genius McDonald’s MRT Ad Shows Outlets At Every Stop Along NSL & EWL, Except For 15 Stations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

McDonald’s Singapore MRT Advertisement Shows Stations With Outlets

For many people in Singapore, McDonald’s is the go-to when you need a quick, fuss-free meal. This means that it is essential for their restaurants to be strategically located, preferably near transport hubs.

McDonald’s Singapore reportedly ran a genius advertisement detailing which MRT stations have an outlet nearby.

@cheekytokz Come on Mcdonalds, complete the set. OCD and cannot stand the white spots! ♬ Epic Music(842228) – Pavel

A TikTok user came across the ad on an MRT train and shared it on the short-video platform, garnering much talk amongst other users.

McDonald’s advertisement shows where outlets are located on EWL & NSL

On Friday (16 June), a TikTok user posted an interesting advertisement he encountered on the train.

It was a McDonald’s Singapore poster detailing which stations have a restaurant nearby on the MRT map.

Based on the map, the train was either on the East-West Line (EWL) or the North-South Line (NSL).

Per the poster, the stations on these two services without a McDonald’s restaurant nearby are:

Tanah Merah

Kembangan

Eunos

Redhill

Queenstown

Chinese Gardens

Gul Circle

Tuas Crescent

Tuas West Road

Tuas Link

Newton

Marina Bay

Marina South Pier

Yio Chu Kang

Kranji

Additionally, the OP joked in the in-video text that McDonald’s Singapore has better coverage than the two largest telcos in the country.

He urged the chain to open more outlets to fill in the missing slots in the captions. The OP also commented that he is shocked that there is no outlet near Redhill station.

Responding to a comment, the OP mentioned that this ad was from a while ago. But it was unclear when the fast food chain ran the campaign.

Commenters praise fast food chain for creative marketing

In the comments, the ad seems to have amused and intrigued other TikTok users.

Several of them praised the creative approach this campaign took. One such commenter even called the fast food chain a marketing genius.

Others, like this user, were surprised to find out that not every single station boasts a McDonald’s outlet nearby.

On top of that, some eagle-eyed commenters noted that there are, in fact, outlets near some of the stations that the poster indicated otherwise. This commenter pointed out that Queenstown has an outlet at Queensway Shopping Centre.

Well, McDonald’s, maybe this is a sign for you to open more outlets in places that need them because, clearly, there’s a demand.

