‘No life ah’: Netizen complains about dancers in MRT, gets slammed by Internet instead

Netizen complains about dancers in MRT

Dance performances can be exhilarating to watch, but it seems not everyone likes seeing dancers take up public spaces.

On Wednesday (4 Sep), one netizen took to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore to express their dissatisfaction about groups of dancers practising at Bayfront MRT station.

“Treating MRT station like dance studio,” the post said, before expressing their grievance over the amount of public space that the groups of dancers have taken up in the MRT station.

Dancers allegedly take up 50% of MRT station walkway

“At first I thought it’s fine but now their music is blasted [sic] louder and more groups are appearing,” the post said.

The OP continued to say that about “over 4 groups” of dancers were taking up “50% of the walkway” and attached two photos of the dancers to prove their point.

The photos show seemingly multiple groups of dancers practising in front of the mirrors lining the walkway walls of the MRT station.

From the photos, around 20 to 30 dancers can be seen. Commuters captured in the photos can be seen looking at the dancers.

“I hope SMRT does something to at least limit how big this is getting,” the post said.

There was apparently an event happening at Gardens By The Bay and the OP alleged that “a lot of people are trying to pass” by the dancers.

OP further said that they were not against the dancing, but felt that the dancers were “encroaching more and more space”.

Netizens support dancers

Instead of getting the support of online netizens in the Facebook group, many commenters disagreed with and criticised the OP.

Many think that the dancers were not disturbing anyone, and neither were they causing public public discomfort.

One commenter was more heavy-handed in his criticism towards OP’s grievance over the seemingly small issue.

Some others compared the experience to other regions in the world such as Europe and the US where public dancers are a common sight.

MS News has reached out to Gardens By The Bay for comments on the incident.

