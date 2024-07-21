Stunning photos of MRT stations go viral, they look so aesthetic

Photos of MRT stations go viral for their aesthetic designs

Singapore has 141 operational MRT stations with more to open in the coming years. Though most of us take the train every day, we’re probably too much in a rush to look around the interiors. In actuality, many of them feature stunning architecture.

Brought to life by photographer Rubina Gan, the images feature shots taken from perspectives that many of us may not have noticed while on our daily commutes.

After posting her photographs on the Facebook group Visit Singapore, her post has since gone viral with over four thousand reactions and almost two thousand shares.

1. Stadium

The Circle Line features several stations that run many stories underground. As you descend Stadium MRT to the platform, you get a good long look at what’s below. Those with vertigo might not wish to stare too much, though.

2. Tuas Link

Tuas Link is one of a few MRT stations with an overground roof. It’s giving us galvanised square steel vibes.

3. Gardens By The Bay

Befitting the greenery you’ll find at Gardens By The Bay, the MRT station also features a lush backdrop of flowers and greens.

Meanwhile, the exterior is flecked with gold on the inside. The station also features a blue-tiered roof.

4. Stevens

Circles on the roof and ground — something you might easily miss if walking through the station to transfer to another line.

5. Calcedott

One of many platforms with aesthetic walls, there’s also an X motif below the roof.

You’ll probably spot the X-es as you go up and down the escalator, but it’s rare for us to be able to witness the X-es this closely.

6. Bencoolen

Another station with interesting wallpaper, this one lined in different shades of red.

7. Toa Payoh MRT

One of Singapore’s older MRT stations — opened in 1987 — actually looks far more aesthetic than you’d think, especially if you look up.

8. Rochor MRT

Though the image appears edited to fit a black-and-white scheme, you can spot the ceiling of Rochor MRT station being black and white if you’re there as well.

9. Marine Parade MRT

The ad integrating with the steps gives this brand-new station — opened just last month — a cool and vibrant vibe.

10. Geylang Bahru

The wide shot gives one the impression of a Venus Flytrap descending on unsuspecting passengers.

We’re not sure many stations have similar oval designs either.

11. Expo

Something about the Expo platform is really pleasant to look at. Perhaps it’s the symmetrical ceiling design or the mirrors that help to brighten and enlarge the space.

12. Shenton Way

One of the Thomson-East Coast Line stations, Shenton Way has old Singapore dollar notes as the wallpaper.

The zig-zag escalators, brown walls, and black lines add to the museum-esque aesthetic.

13. Bayshore

As the designated brown line, many stations, including Bayshore, have brown themes running through them.

You can check out more of Rubina Gan’s photography on her Facebook page.

Featured image adapted from Rubina Gan on Facebook.