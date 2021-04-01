Some MRT Stations To Implement X-Ray Scans, Body Checks & Other Security Measures

For most of our lives, many of us enjoy relative safety in Singapore, which we might take for granted. But we must remember that threats always exist, which is why places like MRT stations require strong security.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) seems committed to ensuring that, with the rollout of their Threat-Oriented Person Screening Integrated System (TOPSIS) programme.

Set to begin today (1 Apr 2021), commuters may encounter enhanced security measures at some MRT stations across the island.

Security checks begin on 1 Apr at some MRT stations

Following earlier trial runs of their security screening system, LTA finally launched the TOPSIS programme on Thursday (1 Apr).

Much like the checks we go through at airports, certain MRT stations will have equipment such as metal detector and X-ray scans, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Which stations exactly is unclear, as LTA hasn’t shared them either, but we’d advise you to keep a lookout.

According to ST, the equipment may be relocated to different stations over time.

Staff will pick people at random

Unlike the airport, however, it seems like not everyone has to go through the screening, as staff will likely pick people at random — implied in LTA’s assurance that the public shouldn’t worry if they’re “asked to go through these checks”.

Since over 30,000 personnel have undergone training to spot suspicious items, persons, and activities, you can trust that they’ll know what they’re doing.

Besides MRT personnel, we as citizens can do our part too, by staying alert. Should we see anything suspicious, we can do any of the following:

Report to station staff

Call the police

Provide relevant info via the SGSecure app

Better protection against potential threats

As threats continue to evolve in the world, we appreciate the authorities’ efforts in improving safety measures to protect civilians.

Especially with public transportation systems being at greater risk, every initiative counts.

Kudos to the LTA for staying vigilant, and keeping public safety close to their hearts.

