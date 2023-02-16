MsPuiYi Sets Up S$1.3M Scholarship Fund For Underprivileged Students, Wants To Give Back To Society

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MsPuiYi Sets Up Scholarship Fund For Underprivileged Students To Further Their Studies

Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi, or MsPuiYi, is no stranger to making the headlines. Just last year, she landed in hot water when she uploaded a steamy collaboration video with Singaporean influencer Titus Low.

Recently, she announced that she would be setting up a S$1,335,525 (US$1,000,000) scholarship fund for underprivileged students around the world.

According to Pui Yi, each student will be granted S$1,335 (US$1,000) to pursue their desired field of study.

MsPuiYi launches scholarship programme

In an Instagram reel on Tuesday (14 Feb), Pui Yi announced that she would be launching her own scholarship programme.

In the video, she explained that she grew up on the outskirts of Malaysia, and her parents were unable to fund her studies.

“I wanted to pursue medicine but couldn’t,” she added.

Thus, she had to work every day, even into the night. She also had to commute to and from colleges and work, including for a part-time job as a model.

The job entailed travelling to other states all over the country weekly. Sometimes, she could not even enjoy proper meals or sleep, she added.

Eventually, she had to give up her dream of becoming a surgeon and look into other fields of study such as business.

“But now that I’m able to make a difference, I wish to give back to society by starting up this scholarship for students who need it the most,” she declared.

According to Pui Yi, she will be giving out a total of S$1.3 million (US$1 million) to underprivileged students globally.

Each student will be granted S$1,334 to pursue their desired field. Apart from that, they will have access to financial hardship grants and business startup grants upon graduation.

In partnership with Educapital Foundation

According to the scholarship website, the programme is in partnership with Educapital Foundation.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can do so through an online form.

In the form, applicants have to indicate the field of study they are interested in. Options include unconventional subjects such as Business of Cannabis and Cannabis Culinary.

Apparently, the scholarship is only valid for 30 days.

However, it’s unclear what other criteria applicants must fulfil in order to be eligible for the scholarship.

Although Pui Yi has had her fair share of controversies, making the news for a wholesome gesture like this is praise-worthy.

Kudos to her and we wish interested students all the best in their applications.

Featured image adapted from @ms_puiyi on Instagram and Instagram.