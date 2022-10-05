Influencers Titus Low & MsPuiYi Apologise For Steamy Video, Take Down Collab Content

Influencers Titus Low & MsPuiYi Apologise For Steamy Video Uploaded On 4 Oct

Titus Low and Siew Pui Yi – AKA @ms_puiyi – are arguably two of the most recognisable faces from both ends of the Causeway, as far as ‘thirst trap’ content is concerned. But when the pair recently came together for a collaboration, things seemingly blew up, and not in a good way.

In a steamy video posted on Thursday (4 Oct), the pair were seen being intimate as Titus suggestively caressed Pui Yi’s jaw.

Soon after, Cheryl Chin – Titus’ wife – commented on the video, suggesting that their actions may have crossed some “boundaries”.

Titus and Pui Yi have since apologised for the video and shared that they won’t be posting collaboration videos until they have resolved all “issues”.

Cheryl has also posted another video clarifying that the trio have cleared the air and conceded that she could’ve perhaps avoided airing dirty laundry on the public domain.

MsPuiYi shares video of Titus Low caressing her jaw suggestively

On Thursday (4 Oct), Pui Yi uploaded an eight-second video on her TikTok account which featured herself leaning on Titus’ chest.

As the video starts, Pui Yi rubs her lips suggestively while shooting a seductive glance at the camera.

Moments later, she leans her head against Titus’ shoulder while the latter started stroking the Malaysian influencer’s jaw.

Soon after, Titus’ pregnant wife Cheryl Chin posts a comment on the video, suggesting that the short clip might have crossed some “boundaries”.

According to AsiaOne, Cheryl also reportedly uploaded a video reply to the pair’s video. She appeared to be in a “distraught” state with tears flowing down her cheeks. The caption to her video reportedly read:

Nobody in the world deserves to go through this even if it was all for content.

The video has since been taken down.

MsPuiYi shares that collab videos with Titus Low will not be uploaded

The next day (5 Oct), all three parties each posted their own video to address the drama that erupted the day before.

Pui Yi, whose account the steamy video appeared on, shared that she had spoken to Titus and Cheryl regarding the matter.

She added that her management has decided that they will not be uploading any collaboration videos until they had resolved the “issues”.

The Malaysian influencer took the opportunity to express her positive wishes to the couple and thanked her followers for bringing the issues to her attention.

Titus Low’s wife apologises for airing dirty laundry online

Hours later, Cheryl posted a two-minute video claiming that she had cleared the air privately with Titus and Pui Yi.

She also shared that she was and remains supportive of the shoot that Titus and Pui Yi were collaborating on.

While she was aware of the project, there was apparently some miscommunication regarding the steamy TikTok clip.

As for her response, Cheryl conceded that she could’ve shared her reaction and thoughts in private. She could’ve also avoided airing her dirty laundry online.

Moving forward, she hopes the public would be able to let matters go and stop “bashing” Titus and Pui Yi.

Titus Low says matter has been settled privately

Meanwhile, Titus’ response was the most succinct of the three.

In his 29-second video, he repeated Cheryl’s claim that the matter had been settled privately among the three of them.

He also apologised to Cheryl, who happened to be seated in the background, as well as Pui Yi and her team.

Additionally, Titus apologised to his viewers – for reasons unknown – and vowed that similar incidents will not happen again.

Featured image adapted from @ms_puiyi on TikTok and @tituslow on TikTok.