Titus Low & Cheryl Chin Announce She’s 3 Months Pregnant, Excited To Become Young Parents

Titus & Cheryl Announce Pregnancy On Shared YouTube Channel

On Wednesday (21 Sep), newly married couple Titus Low and Cheryl Chin took to YouTube to announce that they will be having a baby.

Cheryl shared that she is three months pregnant and has just entered her second trimester. Based on this revealed timeline, the baby will be due around March.

Titus and Cheryl married earlier this year in June, just one month after their first meeting.

Cheryl Chin three months into pregnancy

Three months into their pregnancy, Titus and Cheryl decided on 21 Sep that it was time to share that they have a bun in the oven.

22-year-old Titus said he was initially shocked by the news. But he has come around to the idea and is now “pretty excited” about meeting his flesh and blood.

The couple shared that when Cheryl first showed Titus the positive pregnancy test seven weeks ago, he thought it was a prank.

Cheryl and Titus also showed off their latest ultrasound pictures, sharing that the baby is now 4.13cm.

Titus clarifies it was not a shotgun marriage

21-year-old Cheryl said the pregnancy was shocking to both of them and everyone around them.

But people started having a “gut feeling” about it when Cheryl began saying she does not eat raw food or drink.

Nonetheless, Titus said they are very excited to embark on this new journey and can’t wait to share with fans the experience of becoming young parents.

With their pregnancy announcement coming just a few months after their marriage, Titus clarified that it wasn’t a shotgun marriage. It happened one month after their engagement and marriage.

“I didn’t marry her because she was pregnant”, he said.

While the news is probably shocking to their followers, Titus and Cheryl thanked them for their support.

The video ended with the couple sharing the news of their pregnancy with friends and family.

Among them were several influencers, such as Jianhao Tan and Ridhwan.

Featured image adapted from Titus & Cheryl on YouTube.