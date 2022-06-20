Titus Low & Fiancé Joke About Breaking Up In TikTok Prank, Now The Internet’s Confused

Titus Low Shares Joke About Breaking Up, ST Says Engagement Was A Prank

Recently, former OnlyFans creator and social media figure Titus Low shocked his followers by announcing a surprise marriage to Malaysian influencer Cheryl Chin.

While many doubted the authenticity of their marriage, the news garnered lots of attention.

However, on Sunday (19 Jun), Low shared a video on TikTok saying they had decided to go their separate ways. The video ended with a meme footage, telling viewers they have been “#krissed”, indicating that it was a prank.

However, on Monday (20 Jun), The Straits Times (ST) published a report about Low’s engagement being a prank. Naturally, the news left many confused about Low’s marital status.

Titus Low makes prank video about breaking up

Last week, Low announced his engagement to 21-year-old Chin on social media.

He said they went from strangers to a married couple in less than a month, and he believed she was “the one”.

Following that, the couple continued sharing content on social media together, many of which were on TikTok. They even created a couple’s account on TikTok and YouTube.

On Sunday (19 Jun), they shared a video on their shared account, saying they decided they were better off alone.

But the video then cuts to a meme of Kris Jenner dancing, saying viewers have just been “#krissed”.

“Getting Krissed” is an ongoing TikTok trend featuring media personality Kris Jenner dancing. Such videos usually start with TikTokers sharing shocking news before revealing it is a prank.

Low himself also shared a similar video on his account.

Netizens say they are still together but only for now

In the comments, netizens assumed that meme footage of getting #krissed meant that the couple was staying together, at least for now.

This netizen said there might come a time Low would repost the same video one day after cropping Kris Jenner out.

Another left a cryptic comment, saying that the video won’t age well, which alludes to the fact that the relationship would probably end in due time.

ST says Low’s engagement was a prank

Here’s when the confusion starts. On Monday (20 Jun) afternoon, ST published an article titled, ‘Former OnlyFans creator Titus Low reveals that his surprise engagement was a prank’.

According to the report, the video meant that the surprise engagement was a prank.

This news puzzled many, as many are now unsure whether Low was engaged.

Notably, when one commenter said he thought the news of the breakup was real, Low replied, “Where got so fast”.

With ST’s article thrown into the mix, the context is now understandably ambiguous as we’re not sure whether the comments were said in reference to the breakup or the engagement.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Low has confirmed that he and Chin are together. “It’s a prank of the Kris trend, we are together.”

Hope influencers come out with the truth soon

News of Low and Chin’s whirlwind romance have grabbed lots of eyeballs from the start.

And now, it seems things have turned slightly chaotic with contrasting reports and ambiguity.

However, with influencers being influencers, we’re sure they will soon reveal the truth to clear the air.

What is your interpretation of Low and Chin’s prank videos? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @titusslow on TikTok and @8sianbear on Twitter.