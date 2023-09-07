Mud Gushes From Construction Crane In Marymount After Cable Snaps, Falls Onto Vehicles Below

Slurry Of Mud Falls From Construction Crane Onto Marymount Lane

As Singapore is constantly upgrading its infrastructure, seeing construction works right next to a busy road isn’t uncommon.

While most construction sites stick to strict safety measures, accidents do happen sometimes.

One such incident in Marymount recently resulted in a slurry of mud falling from a crane and onto the cars below. Footage of the incident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Wednesday (6 Sep).

Users who came across the video mostly expressed relief that the falling substance was just mud and not something that could cause serious injury.

Cable on crane snaps & spills mud everywhere in Marymount

According to the post, the incident took place along Marymount Lane on Wednesday (30 Aug) at 7.44am.

The footage, seemingly from a nearby surveillance camera, showed three cranes at a construction site next to the road, towering over the vehicles below.

At one point, a cable from one of the cranes suddenly snapped, splashing a slurry of what appeared to be mud onto the road.

A black Mazda unfortunately took on the most damage. The mud caked the top and rear half of the car in brown as it drove away from the scene.

Other vehicles were not spared either, as mud covered all three lanes of the road. As the cars whizzed by, their wheels splashed the mud everywhere.

Subsequently, some construction workers emerged to check on the spill.

Occupants in passing vehicles seemingly unhurt

Most Facebook users who came across the video expressed relief that, besides the mess, there did not seem to be any injuries.

One user said that the company should report what happened due to the cable snapping as a near-miss safety incident.

Another commenter expressed relief that the falling substance was just mud and not heavy rocks that could cause serious damage.

This netizen supposed that the owner of the affected Mazda could claim damages from the construction company.

If the mud left any superficial marks on the vehicles, we certainly hope that the owners can claim for damages. Otherwise, we’re glad that nobody seemed hurt.

Also Read: Lorry Carrying Crane Almost Hits Grab Rider After Swerving Dangerously At Jurong West Traffic Junction

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.