Lorry Carrying Crane Almost Hits Grab Rider After Swerving Dangerously At Jurong West Traffic Junction

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lorry Carrying Crane Swerves Dangerously At Corporation Road On 18 Mar

Vehicles, especially heavy ones, have a height limit to adhere to on the road. This is to ensure that they do not come into dangerous contact with buildings or structures, putting the lives of others at risk.

This was highlighted when a lorry carrying a crane almost hit a Grab delivery rider on a motorcycle in Jurong West.

A video of the incident was posted to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook Group on Saturday (18 Mar).

The post said that the incident happened along Corporation Road at 5pm that day.

Lorry carrying crane allegedly hit overhead MRT tracks

In the video, a loud bang could be heard before the lorry carrying a crane swerves into the frame. It can be deduced that the crane had hit the overhead MRT train tracks at the traffic junction.

A Grab rider on a motorcycle quickly jumps to the side to avoid the heavy vehicle.

However, the lorry carrying the crane did not seem to have stopped in the video. It continues driving off as dust from the crane is whipped into the air by the impact.

Netizens comment on how lucky rider was after incident with lorry & crane

Facebook users who came across the video commented on how lucky the rider was, narrowly avoiding a serious accident.

Others praised the Grab rider for his fast reflexes when he jumped up upon hearing the bang.

One user even wondered why the lorry driver did not consider height limits when planning their route.

However, some think the crane was not sufficiently retracted, thus causing it to hit the MRT tracks.

Drivers must ensure vehicles adhere to 4.5m height limit

According to One Motoring, a heavy vehicle’s height limit must not exceed 4.5m. Any higher, the onus is on the driver to apply for police escort.

The website also gave visual examples of ensuring that a crane is adequately retracted when placed on the lorry to ensure the vehicle’s height does not exceed the limit.

Drivers must plan their routes in advance as mishaps could lead to accidents, endangering the lives of other road users.

Under Section 65A of the Road Traffic Act, first-time offenders who cause heavy vehicles to collide with a building or structure face a S$5,000 fine and/or a two-year jail term.

Repeated offenders get a S$10,000 fine and/or a five-year jail term.

Meanwhile, under Section 79 of the same act, first-time offenders who drive heavy vehicles more than 4.5m in overall height without police escort face a S$2,000 fine and up to 3 years in jail.

They will also have their driving licences banned for at least a year.

Repeated offenders face a heavier penalty. They get a S$5,000 fine and/or up to five years’ jail. They will also be disqualified from driving for at least two years.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.