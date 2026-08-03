Man in Thailand confesses to murder of two missing Russian siblings

Man confesses to murdering two missing Russian siblings in Thailand

A manhunt in Thailand has led to the arrests of multiple men connected to the disappearance of a pair of young Russian siblings. The siblings, aged 17 and 22, along with their motorcycle, went missing on the morning of 26 July.

According to the Bangkok Post, two men were arrested in connection with the disappearance and have confessed to murdering the Russians to steal their motorcycle.

Murderers disguised themselves as officers

One of the men, Pong, told police he had been wearing clothing that resembled the police when he approached the Russians.

The 43-year-old tried to seize their motorcycles with threats of arrest and even used his firearm when they did not yield.

The confrontation quickly turned violent, and the man shot the 17-year-old boy twice. The older 22-year-old sister then fought back, but was beaten until she died.

Pong then allegedly threatened his 39-year-old brother Thong to help him bury the siblings. According to Thong’s testimony, Pong levied threats against his wife and family. He also added that he had been under the influence of drugs, so he was not thinking clearly.

Pong denied allegations of sexual assault. Thong also said they had buried the Russians near where a part of their motorcycle was found.

Search that ended in a manhunt

The Russian siblings were living with their 40-year-old mother in Thailand since 2021. Their mother thought they were visiting the local convenience store when they left the house at around 4am on Sunday.

Security footage showed the pair talking to another motorcyclist at 4.21am.

On the morning of 29 July, police found remains of the siblings’ motorcycle buried in a forest. A group of men had been reportedly digging in the area on 28 July at 10pm. The group fled when authorities arrived.

Police were eventually able to identify the two culprits. The pair fled into the forest when authorities arrived, but were successfully apprehended.

Two additional men were also arrested and are suspected to have assisted the two men in concealing their crimes.

According to ThaiPBS, the bodies of the Russians have been found buried in the forest. They have been exhumed and delivered for autopsy.