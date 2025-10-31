Teens in Thailand demand couple’s motorcycle, murder them when refused

Teens in Thailand murder a couple after they refuse to hand over motorcycle

Three teens, aged 14-16, in Thailand confessed to the murder of a couple after they refused the trio’s demands for their motorcycle. After the brutal murder, the teens then stole the motorcycle and fled the scene.

Police quickly traced their steps and located them at their residence.

According to Matichon, authorities charged the three with armed robbery.

A murder scene with a missing motorcycle

At 2.17am on 29 Oct, someone reported to the police that two people had died in Narathiwat province. Near the shore of Narathat Beach, officers found the body of a 22-year-old man and his 18-year-old girlfriend.

The man had been shot twice in the torso. His girlfriend was shot once in the chest.

After investigating the crime scene, police discovered that the man’s motorcycle — a grey Honda Giorno — was missing. They suspected those responsible for the murder had stolen it.

Police track down suspects

At 10am, police connected the murder to an earlier encounter at a checkpoint.

Previously, three teens were stopped by local police for a routine inspection after officers found they lacked documentation and that their motorcycle plates did not match. Additional eyewitness statements and security camera footage further strengthened the connection, prompting police to investigate the new lead.

According to Thairath, when they arrived at one of the residences, police found the murdered man’s missing motorcycle. As they took the teens into custody, they also discovered and seized a 9mm pistol.

Under interrogation, the teens admitted to the crime. They said that after the incident at the checkpoint, they decided to go joyriding. That was when they stumbled onto a couple relaxing together. Spotting a motorcycle nearby, the teens then approached the couple and asked for the vehicle. However, the pair adamantly refused.

The couple’s refusal caused the teens to pull out a gun and shoot the man. His girlfriend then tried to flee, so the teens shot her as she was running away.

After the shooting, the trio took the dead man’s motorcycle back to their residence and began tearing away the various stickers to conceal the vehicle’s ownership.