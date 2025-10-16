15-year-old in Thailand arrested for stealing motorcycle, says he learnt skill from YouTube

Caught in CCTV stealing motorcycle

On Thursday (9 Oct), the teenager was caught attempting to steal a Yamaha Mio motorcycle that was left parked in front of a dormitory.

According to Thailand’s Workpoint News, CCTV footage revealed the suspect entering the parking lot around 11pm on Wednesday (8 Oct), using his foot to break the motorcycle’s steering lock.

He then pushed the bike away, intending to bring it home.

The victim reported the theft the following morning, leading to a swift police investigation.

Authorities tracked down the teen and recovered the stolen motorcycle just hours later.

Suspect says he could not afford motorcycle, resorted to theft

During questioning, the suspect, identified as “Boy” (name transliterated), admitted to the crime, revealing that he had no steady job and could not afford his own vehicle.

He confessed that he had been watching a YouTube video that demonstrated how to steal motorcycles. Inspired by the tutorial, he decided to try it himself.

Boy explained that after finding the motorcycle parked outside the dormitory, he saw an opportunity and took it home, intending to change the ignition switch there.

However, the police managed to track him down, leading to his arrest.

Charged with theft, case to go to Juvenile Court

Boy reportedly comes from a financially disadvantaged background and had previously been borrowing friends’ bikes to ride.

Police have charged him with theft at night, and the case will be handed over to the Juvenile and Family Court for further legal action.

The 15-year-old’s actions have raised concerns over the influence of online content, with many commenting on how easily he was able to access criminal techniques.

