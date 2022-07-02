Mustafa Centre Now Open Till 2am Daily, Late-Night Shopping Sprees Are Back Again

Mustafa Centre Extends Opening Hours Till 2am Daily

Mustafa Centre was a haven for late-night shoppers to get practically anything and everything they want.

Where else in Singapore can you grab a brand new rice cooker and athletic wear in the dead of night, under one roof?

After shortened opening hours due to the pandemic, Mustafa Centre will now reportedly open till 2am daily.

A standee was spotted outside the mall’s entrance, displaying the new business hours.

Mustafa Centre had shortened opening hours due to Covid-19

According to a post by the Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page, Mustafa Centre will now begin closing at 2 am daily.

Prior to this, the mall had shortened its operating hours, closing at 11.30pm due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Shoppers who miss their late-night shopping trips or grocery runs at the previously 24-hour mall can now return for some retail therapy.

Even if you had no intentions to whip out the wallet, you might just find yourself in the checkout line due to the great deals that the mall is known for.

Get nearly everything your want at Mustafa Centre

It may have been some time since shoppers have paid the mall a visit so here’s a little refresher on what you can expect at Mustafa Centre.

For the ladies, Mustafa Centre’s skincare and makeup section is nothing to scoff at.

Whether you’re running low on cleansers, lipsticks, or shampoos, Mustafa Centre has all the items you’d find in your personal care stores for a fraction of what you’d normally pay for.

With international travel also back on the cards, it would be the best time to get new luggage bags.

You wouldn’t want to start your long-awaited trip with a broken carrier after all.

Late night activities sorted

Instead of heading home after a hearty supper, we can now head to Mustafa Centre to kill our boredom.

After a long period of restrictions, we’re glad to see some semblance of normalcy return.

Featured image adapted from Fabio Achilli on Flickr and Singapore Atrium Sale on Facebook.