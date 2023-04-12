Myanmar Military Government Claims Airstrike Aimed At Opponents, Civilian Casualties Were Forced ‘Terrorist’ Supporters

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Myanmar Military Government Claims Airstrike Was To Target Insurgent Opponents

On Tuesday (11 Apr), a deadly airstrike reportedly killed at least 100 people, including civilians, in the war-torn region of Sagaing, Myanmar.

Many around the world condemned the attack, including United Nations (UN) chiefs António Guterres and Volker Türk.

The attack had been ordered by the country’s military junta, who now claim that the airstrike was to target their insurgent opponents.

They also deny committing war crimes against civilians.

Myanmar military government claims airstrike was for opponents

According to Reuters, Myanmar’s military junta said their airstrike was to target the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration.

Speaking to the military broadcast channel Myawaddy, Major General Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson for the junta, said that the attack was to restore stability and peace.

He also confirmed that the military conducted the airstrike during an official opening ceremony for the armed People’s Defence Force (PDF) in Pa Zi Gyi village, killing some PDF members.

“They are the ones opposing the government of the country, the people of the country,” said Zaw Min Tun.

He added that, according to ground intel, the bombs had hit a weapons storage area, causing an explosion that killed people.

In response to accusations of civilian casualties, he replied:

Some people who were forced to support them probably died as well.

Alleges that opponents’ claims of civilian deaths are false

Zaw Min Tun has also accused the PDF of falsely claiming that civilian deaths occurred from the airstrike.

The major general additionally claimed that the PDF had committed “war crimes” which included killing “monks, teachers, and innocent residents”.

He also blamed some of the casualties on mines that the PDF allegedly planted, South China Morning Post reports.

According to the Reuters report, photographs of the aerial attack show some bodies in uniform and others in civilian wear.

A PDF member said that they had cremated about 100 bodies, including 16 children.

They added that the exact death toll is “still unclear” as “body parts are scattered all over the place”.

A spokesman for the NUG, Kyaw Zaw, addressed the attack as well. He said the NUG believes the death toll is at nearly 100.

In addition, he called the airstrike “senseless” and “barbaric”, noting that air force jets dropped bombs on villagers before helicopter gunships followed suit.

The junta has continued to deny accusations of having committed atrocities against civilians.

They maintained that they are fighting “terrorists” intent on destabilising the country.

Major figures around the world condemn attack

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the air attack, reiterating his demand for the military to end their campaign of violence.

He also called on those responsible for the aerial strike to be held accountable.

United States (US) State Department Counselor Derek Chollet denounced the attack as well.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, voiced his dissent regarding the attack too.

“There has been blatant disregard for the related rules of international law,” he said, according to BBC.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the military and its affiliated militias are responsible.”

