Nam Kee Chicken Rice Brothers Are Unbothered By Comments On Tattoos, Say Good Service Is More Important

Nam Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant Owners Address Comments Questioning Their Appearances

What do working in the finance sector and running a chicken rice restaurant with over 50 years of legacy have in common?

Well, for the Chew brothers, both require tenacity, innovation, and consistent hard work.

As the third-gen owners of the rustic Nam Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant along Upper Thomson Road, Lincoln, Dave, and Ken left their well-paying bank jobs to take over the family trade when their father wanted to sell the eatery.

Since then, the siblings have been attracting much attention while they work to transform Nam Kee into a brand of the 21st century.

MS News sat down with the trio to learn more about that, as well as how they have been dealing with the online scrutiny their unique story — and even their appearances — have drawn.

Nam Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant owners quit bank jobs to take over family trade

Currently, eldest brother Lincoln, 34, leads the daily operations of the eatery. He delegates what needs to be done to each worker to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Dave, the second eldest at 32, enforces the restaurant’s standard operating procedure daily. He also takes stock of the inventory and replenishes the ingredients when necessary.

As for the youngest, 28-year-old Ken, he is the brains of Nam Kee. Not only is he the one plotting the big picture by analysing business data, but he also addresses the areas for improvement alongside Dave.

Before taking over Nam Kee, the brothers worked in the same sales department at a local bank. Their portfolios were among the best-performing ones in the unit, and they even won awards for the company.

So why, then, did the three of them give up their more-than-decent paychecks to run the 55-year-old chicken rice joint their grandfather started in 1968?

“We just feel that money isn’t everything,” Ken responded. “What we were actually looking for was a sense of ownership – something that belongs to us, and not just the money we were able to earn.”

Disclaiming that they do not mean to flaunt their wealth, the youngest Chew brother said they simply view money differently after working in finance.

Duty to keep family biz alive when father retired

Dave and Lincoln explained that they felt it was their responsibility to take over the family business after their father, second-generation owner Chew Tee Heang, revealed his intentions to retire.

The eldest shared that Mr Chew had initially planned to sell the business. Unable to bear the thought of what is essentially their home falling into the hands of an outsider, the brothers stepped up to the plate and stopped the acquisition.

Taking over the family business meant that all three had to quit their corporate jobs and fully focus all their time and energy on the shop.

Addressing misconceptions about how the shop only needs one of them to continue operating, Ken said this is only possible under its previous business model.

As they are modernising the brand and taking it towards a new direction, there are many things that they need to perfect.

He elaborated, “To do that, the three of us need to work hand-in-hand while we each work on improving and streamlining a specific area of the business.”

“We are very hungry to make this work, and if we want to do it, we want to do it right.”

It has been about three years since Nam Kee came into the hands of the third generation, but their father still visits the shop almost every morning to check on the operations.

“I think he’s ready to let go, in fact, he has already let go. But he is still worried about us in terms of areas that might require more experience to handle,” Ken said.

With more media attention came doubts from sceptics

However, one area where the senior Chew trusts his sons is the store’s marketing.

Nam Kee declined most interviews in the past when it was under the founder and second-gen owner, according to CNA Lifestyle. Today, the brothers readily welcome media coverage of the restaurant.

Of course, with the newfound media attention came scrutiny from detractors and sceptics.

As photographs of the Chew siblings flooded publications and social media, some seemingly could not look past their appearances.

To paint a picture of the brothers, they all have tattoos and are usually dressed in their Nam Kee T-shirts and shorts as they spend their days slogging away in the eatery.

That is to say, one cannot possibly expect them to dress or behave as they would have in their previous white-collar jobs.

However, criticism of the new owners seems to focus more on how they look rather than how they run the business. Some even compared the brothers to loansharks and mobsters.

For instance, one comment on a local Chinese daily’s coverage of the restaurant scoffed that it looks like one could be “beaten up at any time” when they go and eat there.

Nam Kee Chicken Rice owners focus on quality of food & service over appearances

Responding to statements like these, Ken said people can say whatever they want, but those who know them know their true personalities.

“We can’t stop them if they are unable to look past our physical appearances, and unfortunately, this is quite common in Singapore,” he sighed.

Lincoln shrugged.

I think they can say what they want, I don’t owe them a living. At the end of the day, as long as I don’t rob, I don’t steal, I don’t do anything illegal, I’ll just do my thing.

With regard to how potential customers might perceive the restaurant, they are not as worried about their appearance as they are about the quality of their food and service.

“It is the feeling people get when they step into our restaurant that matters the most, and we strongly believe that is how we get new customers and retain them,” shared Ken.

Polite & meticulous despite looking tough

Spend enough time with the brothers, and you’ll realise that, as cliché as it sounds, you really can’t judge a book by its cover.

Although his brother Dave is heavily tattooed, Ken pointed out that he is probably the most polite and meticulous person of them all.

“When he spots elderly customers, he’ll automatically run out of the shop to help them up the steps,” he shared.

The trio believes comments that judge them based on their looks do not matter so long as they serve their customers from the heart. Ken added that the smiles on satisfied patrons’ faces as they walk out of the premises make everything worthwhile.

Dave chimed in, saying that these naysayers probably never visited the shop. “Those who have will know that we are actually very service-oriented and friendly.”

“Even when people shout at us, we don’t retaliate,” nodded Lincoln.

Besides their appearance, some even questioned whether the brothers actually worked for a bank.

One comment, in particular, said they looked more like a bank’s security guard, to which Ken jokingly agreed.

He laughed and said, “Frankly speaking, I think we are quite suitable for the job (as a security guard). We have tattoos, and we look fierce. I don’t blame him for having this impression.”

The three also admitted that such remarks provide more entertainment than discouragement. “Instead of getting angry, we just laugh it off because some of them are actually pretty funny.”

Trio invites those who question their past as bankers to clarify over a plate of chicken rice

On the other hand, a handful of people went as far as to insinuate that the brothers may be involved in illicit activities.

As Lincoln, Dave, and Ken are legally unable to disclose which bank they worked for publicly, questions have arisen about whether they are even telling the truth – or worse still, if they are intentionally hiding something from the public.

On that end, Ken has a solution for anyone who doubts their credibility: come to the shop and speak to them personally.

“I’ll treat you to a plate of chicken rice, drinks included, and we can show you photographs of us winning awards for the bank as well as share what we used to do. That is what we can do,” he quipped, reiterating that he was serious about the offer.

He also wants people to keep the comments coming as they see it as a way for them to know how Nam Kee is doing and how they can improve.

Soft skills from previous finance jobs help Nam Kee Chicken Rice siblings run eatery

To that end, the Chew brothers are self-admittedly very good at turning negativity into positivity. They credit this valuable skill to their days in finance.

While technical skills from the bank are not exactly transferable to a food business, the soft skills and mental resilience they attained back then have helped to keep them going at Nam Kee.

“Persistence, perseverance, and a never-give-up attitude were required of us when we worked at the bank. When we took over this business, we also brought those mindsets and values over,” Ken elaborated.

Dave agreed, detailing, “Handling this business is not just about how good we are at cooking. It is also about how we solve problems and deal with situations with the right attitude.”

According to the Chews, the biggest changes from working in a bank to working at a restaurant are the extended working hours and lack of social life.

Lincoln shared that working at a bank is a regular nine-to-five, whereas running Nam Kee requires them to be there for over 12 hours daily. As if that wasn’t enough, the siblings carry out daily meetings at home after clocking off.

The second eldest expanded on that point, saying that the long hours mean they no longer have as many opportunities to have casual hangouts.

“We end work at around 9pm or 10pm. Where else can we go after that? Most shopping malls and restaurants are closed by then, so we don’t really go out after work anymore because there is nothing much to do.”

Taking charge of huge responsibilities as owners & employers

On a broader scale, the Chew brothers’ biggest challenge when they took over the reins was supporting all the staff that depended on them.

“I realised that I am a role model once I step into the shop. I am no longer a worker, and I lead by example. Whatever decisions the three of us make will have an impact on our employees,” Ken said.

“Here, we very quickly realised that we have huge responsibilities on our shoulders. We have families to feed and a legacy to uphold.”

Hence, before the trio can explore bigger plans for the Nam Kee brand, such as franchising and expansions, they must first focus on getting everything right at the Upper Thomson shop.

“I think there are still a lot of improvements for us to make – as people and as a business. So, I want to focus on those first,” the youngest Chew sibling expressed.

It is admirable how three high-flyers were willing to give up their cushy jobs to help bring the family business to greater heights — and all together at the same time, no less.

We hope all their detractors will one day make a trip to the store for a yummy plate of chicken rice so the brothers can truly dash all their negative assumptions.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Iskandar Rossali.