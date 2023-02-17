Naomi Neo Throws S$20K Birthday Party For Daughter, Event Has Ball Pit & 3D Dinosaurs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Influencer Naomi Neo Spends S$20,000 On Dinosaur-Themed Party For Daughter’s 2nd Birthday

There’s a lot one can do with S$20,000 — pay off their education loans, seek life-changing medical treatment, or throw a lavish birthday party for a toddler.

Well, the last option was what Singaporean influencer Naomi Neo recently chose to go with for her two-year-old daughter’s birthday celebration.

Besides a handcrafted backdrop with 3D dinosaur figures, there was also a ball pit, bouncy castle, and even a magic show at the event.

No wonder other TikTok users are practically begging Ms Neo to adopt them.

Birthday party for Naomi Neo’s daughter has dinosaurs & bouncy castle

On Wednesday (15 Feb), Naomi shared a snippet of what went down at her daughter Zyla Rey’s second birthday party, which puts most company D&Ds to shame.

Right off the bat, she mentions that the shindig set her back S$20,000.

Judging from what little Zyla Rey was watching on TV, she’s into dinosaurs at the moment, which explains why they were the theme of the birthday party.

To transform their luxurious landed house into a prehistoric paradise, Ms Neo brought in a team to handcraft 3D dinosaurs, flowers, and other elements for a stunning backdrop.

There was also a tall double-tiered cake embellished with different species of dinos and painstakingly placed fondant foliage that looks way too pretty to cut and eat.

That definitely wasn’t all.

Keeping the younger guests occupied and entertained was an “edible dino sensory play” — an activity that engages a child’s senses.

There was also a bouncy castle and a ball pit with a slide.

Attendees both young and old sat down for a magic show, and the children tucked into their food on stegosaurus-shaped plates.

Of course, the birthday girl was showered with tons of gifts, with some of the presents being even bigger than her.

TikTokers marvel at party

While it was obviously a joyous occasion, Naomi, who is certainly no stranger to controversy, seems well-braced for keyboard warriors.

“And netizens prolly gon’ say I don’t love my son now (sic),” wrote the influencer, who is also mum to four-year-old Kyzo.

Instead, most netizens appear to simply be in awe of the celebration, and some are even supportive.

One user lamented about how the cost of the toddler’s party was more than what she had in her bank account.

This cheeky TikToker insinuated that she wants Naomi to adopt her and throw a big bash for her too.

Even The Straits Times got in on the action, offering to be Naomi’s pet cat.

And to all the haters, this person has this to say: “Can’t a mom go all out for her daughter’s birthday? C’mon guys it’s clear she loves them equally (sic)”.

A mother’s love knows no limit

Regardless of what you think of Naomi’s party budget, one thing’s clear — she loves her daughter and wants the very best for her.

And yes, it doesn’t hurt that a party of this scale makes for some very viral social media content.

Not sure about you, but we’re already looking forward to seeing what’s in store for Zyla’s Sweet 16.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @naomineo on TikTok.