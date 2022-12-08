NSF Harasses Teacher, Stalks Navy Superior & Insults Nurse’s ‘Airport Runway’ Chest, Gets 15 Weeks’ Jail

24-Year-Old Navy NSF Harasses Former Teacher, Stalks Superior & Insults Nurse

When he was a national serviceman with the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), 24-year-old Alvin Seah harassed his former secondary school teacher.

He also stalked his Navy superior and insulted a nurse by comparing her chest to a “Changi Airport runway”.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to eight charges and was sentenced to 15 weeks’ jail.

In the latest update to the case, however, Seah is now appealing the sentence, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

NSF harasses teacher by posing as her

While he was an NSF with the RSN in 2020, Seah reportedly grew unhappy with this former secondary school teacher, for undisclosed reasons.

Using her photo, he posed as her in a Telegram group chat from Aug 2020 to Oct 2020, offering sexual services to various people.

He also disclosed her contact number to these individuals.

Because of this, the teacher received unsolicited phone calls asking about sexual services.

On top of this, Seah posed as the teacher and sent an email to another teacher from the same school.

According to CNA, the email, titled “For you”, included a photo of a group of naked men with their private parts exposed.

With the same email address, Seah also sent another email to 51 other staff members from the secondary school.

Attached to the email was an image of a third teacher’s face superimposed onto a picture of a naked woman.

NSF stalks Navy superior

Around the same time in Feb 2020, Seah was posted to a certain squadron in the Navy.

Within the month, his direct supervisor found out that he had been moonlighting as a Grab Hitch driver while serving national service.

The supervisor flagged Seah’s illegal moonlighting behaviour to his superior and the latter was investigated and subsequently fined.

Following the incident, Seah bore a grudge against his supervisor and began stalking him.

Between 10 Aug 2020 and 29 Aug 2020, he loitered outside his supervisor’s home on at least eight occasions, reported CNA.

Records on Grab showed that Seah took a private-hire vehicle to the home on five occasions.

He was also caught on CCTV loitering outside his supervisor’s place on three other occasions.

In Apr 2021, Seah was investigated for harassment.

During the course of the investigations, Seah was reportedly uncooperative, instead asking the investigation officer about his other cases.

In May 2021, Seah then sent multiple messages to the officer.

In these messages, he called her a “death b****”, and even made remarks like “f*** u for giving me problem” and “serve the public and call me sir”.

When Seah found out that he was posted to be a storeman in the Navy, he was unhappy. He wanted to be posted to another unit that did not require him to do anything.

Growing unhappy with the officer, he harassed her, threatening to write something on her car, puncture her tyre, and harass her family.

For the harassment and other offences, he was sentenced to 6 months’ jail by a military court and served his time in Sep 2021.

But upon his release in Mar 2022, he again harassed the officer, calling her and loitering outside her home.

On the second occasion, the officer called the police.

When police officers tried to interview Seah, he was uncooperative and repeatedly challenged their authority.

He was later arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Insults nurse’s “flat chest”

On another occasion in March, Seah visited Sengkang General Hospital’s A&E department and complained of chest pains.

When the nurse keyed in Seah’s details in the hospital system, she saw a note that he had a history of requesting female nurses apply cream on his private parts.

She then told female colleagues to be wary and arranged for a male colleague to attend to him.

However, Seah inadvertently saw the comments under his profile and begin shouting at her.

He then whipped out his phone and took a video of a nurse while saying she had a “flat chest”, likening it to “Changi Airport runway”, reports CNA.

Sentenced to 15 weeks’ jail

Last month, 24-year-old Seah pleaded guilty to eight charges. The charges included the following:

Insulting the modesty of a person

Unlawful stalking

Using abusive words against a public servant

Five other charges were considered in his sentencing and he was given 15 weeks’ jail.

According to CNA, Seah has decided to appeal the sentence.

Featured image by MS News.