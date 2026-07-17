NEA monitoring after ‘chemical smell’ detected in S’pore’s central region, air quality within usual range

NEA receives feedback of ‘chemical smell’ on night of 16 July

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is monitoring the situation after a “chemical smell” was detected in Singapore’s central region on Thursday (16 July) night.

In a Facebook post on Friday (17 July), NEA said the air quality has been within “the usual range”.

Netizens across S’pore complain of chemical smell

The smell was brought up in a Reddit thread started close to midnight on Thursday, with the original poster (OP) complaining of a “gasoline-like smell” around Suntec, Nicoll Highway and Haji Lane.

They said they had detected the smell since at least 9pm that night.

Netizens quickly responded that they had whiffed something similar in areas including Balestier, Jalan Besar, Lavender, Novena and Kallang.

A user in Toa Payoh claimed that more than 200 calls had been made to Singapore Power over a suspected gas leak.

One speculated that it was ethyl mercaptan, which pointed to a possible damaged gas pipe.

NEA to continue investigating source of ‘chemical smell’

In its post, NEA said it had received feedback about the smell from around 11pm on Thursday.

It affected parts of Singapore’s central region, including Tanjong Rhu, Kallang and Novena.

NEA has checked the air quality onsite, as well as monitored it at the nearest monitoring stations, it noted, adding:

So far, the air quality has been within the usual range.

The agency will continue monitoring and investigating the source of the smell, and share updates on developments of public concern.

Members of the public were advised to provide feedback on unusual smells via the myENV app or OneService app.

Also read: S’pore resident says haze in east ‘so bad can taste it’, others report itchy throat & strong smell

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.