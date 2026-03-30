S’pore resident says haze in east ‘so bad can taste it’, others report itchy throat & strong smell

Haze in the east allegedly so bad that Singapore resident had to ‘breathe through shirt’

A Singapore resident has claimed that haze conditions in the east were so severe that they could smell and even taste it.

The post, shared on Reddit’s r/askSingapore on 23 March, described the air quality as “insanely bad”.

The Original Poster (OP) said the haze was so intense in the east that they could “smell it in my nose” and “taste it in my mouth”.

They added that the air felt so unpleasant they had to breathe through their shirt to cope.

Netizens report similar experiences

The post quickly gained traction, with several Redditors reporting that the air quality felt worse in certain areas in the country.

One user living in the east said the haze was “incredibly bad” one night, though conditions improved by the following afternoon.

Another claimed the smell persisted indoors despite keeping windows and doors closed.

A Pasir Ris resident reported “waking up with an itchy throat” and later noticed the bad smell in the air.

One commenter also said conditions had worsened again recently after improving following Chinese New Year, adding that it triggered their eczema.

Dry and warm conditions expected

In a Facebook update on 20 March, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said dry and warm conditions are expected until the end of the week.

The agency also detected hotspots with smoke plumes in Central Sumatra and Johor.

With prevailing winds blowing from the northeast, haze may affect Singapore, according to NEA.

Air quality still within ‘good’ to ‘moderate’ range

Despite the online complaints, official readings indicate that air quality remains within acceptable levels.

As of 10am on 25 March, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 40 to 69, within the “Good” to “Moderate” range.

Singapore is also expected to experience higher temperatures in the coming days, with daily highs reaching 35 to 36°C.

NEA advised the public to monitor updates via the myENV app and take precautions during prolonged outdoor activities.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: NEA monitoring situation after ‘noticeable’ burning smell reported in S’pore, warns of haze from Johor hotspots

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Featured image adapted from National Environment Agency (NEA) on Facebook & Satjawat Boontanataweepol’s Images on Canva for illustration purposes only.