6 neighbourhood police posts closed from 26 Feb, 8 more to be built by 2025

6 neighbourhood police posts to be closed due to close proximity to others

In a week’s time, six neighbourhood police posts (NPPs) will be closed for good, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

This is because they’re in close proximity to other NPPs, as well as neighbourhood police centres (NPCs), SPF added.

In their place, eight new NPPs will be built by 2025.

Neighbourhood police posts closed include those in Tiong Bahru & MacPherson

The permanent closure of six NPPs was announced by SPF in a Facebook post on Monday (19 Feb).

The NPPs to be closed from 26 Feb are:

River Valley NPP Bukit Panjang North NPP Tiong Bahru NPP MacPherson NPP Mountbatten NPP Hong Kah South NPP

SPF lists alternatives for residents

SPF is closing the NPPs “to ensure better spread of police service touchpoints across Singapore”, it said.

Noting that the six NPPs are in close proximity to other existing NPPs or NPCs, the SPF listed alternatives for residents.

For example, after River Valley NPP is shut down, they may head to the Bukit Merah West NPC for assistance.

All of the NPPs to be closed are also near other NPPs, though these facilities provide self-help services only.

A plus point is that these NPCs and NPPs are open 24 hours, unlike the six NPPs that will be closed down.

8 new NPPs to be built

While six NPPs will no longer be in operation, SPF will be opening eight more.

They will be built by 2025, it said.

SPF didn’t give more details on the new NPPs, saying only that their locations will be revealed “in due course”.

Electronic police centre & ‘999’ hotline available

SPF thanked affected residents for their understanding.

The public is advised to make use of the electronic Police Centre (ePC) to report non-emergencies and access other police services.

As always, those who need police assistance urgently should call the hotline at “999”.

