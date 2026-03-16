11 Nepalese arrested for overstaying during raid at F&B outlets, 2 S’porean alleged employers under investigation

11 Nepalese men arrested for overstaying face jail, fine & caning

11 Nepalese men have been arrested for overstaying in Singapore during raids on F&B outlets across Singapore.

Others, including two Singaporeans, are also under investigation for immigration offences, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a joint press release on Monday (16 March).

11 Nepalese arrested after overstaying beyond expiry of visit passes

The enforcement operation was conducted jointly by ICA and MOM on 10 March, at F&B establishments suspected of employing immigration offenders.

The 11 immigration offenders are aged between 21 and 43, the statement said.

They had overstayed in Singapore after their visit passes had expired.

Offenders face jail, fine & cane for overstaying

ICA noted that overstaying is a “serious offence with severe penalties”.

Those convicted of overstaying face a jail term of up to six months, at least three strokes of the cane or a fine of up to S$6,000.

Immigration offenders may also be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after they have been punished.

2 S’poreans under probe for allegedly hiring 2 Nepalese

Two of the Nepalese were allegedly employed by two male Singaporeans, who are now under ICA investigation.

Those found guilty of employing overstayers and/or illegal immigrants face between six months and two years in prison, and a fine of up to S$6,000, ICA said.

The same punishments apply to those found guilty of recklessly or knowingly harbouring overstayers and/or illegal immigrants.

For negligently harbouring overstayers and/or illegal immigrants, offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$6,000, if convicted.

Furthermore, MOM said employers who hire foreigners without valid work passes may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$30,000 per charge, under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

They could also be barred from employing foreigners.

2 others under MOM investigation for employment offences

Besides the 11 Nepalese, two work permit holders and one S Pass holder are being investigated by MOM for possible employment offences.

According to MOM, foreigners who work in Singapore without a valid work pass face up to two years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$20,000.

If convicted, they will also be barred from working in Singapore.

Also read: 72-year-old M’sian man overstays in S’pore for 19 years, gets jailed & fined

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.