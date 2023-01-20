Netflix Seeks Flight Attendants For Private Company Plane, Offers Up To S$509K Annual Pay

Netflix Hiring Flight Attendants, Annual Pay Range From S$79K To S$509K

Streaming platform Netflix is hiring, and for a role most might not expect.

Recently, Netflix put up a job listing seeking flight attendants for one of its private jets.

Though Netflix might not necessarily be the most renowned aviation company in the world, the remuneration for the job is certainly no joke — successful applicants can expect a yearly salary of up to S$509,000.

Netflix flight based in San Jose, but require domestic and international travel

In the job listing on their website, Netflix stated that they’re looking for individuals who can work in line with the company’s culture that prioritises “freedom” and “responsibility”.

Successful applicants must also ensure that “Netflix Aviation’s goals for safety, security, and highest quality service are continually met.”

The Netflix Aviation department claims that they provide “exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation”, and help “Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world”.

The most eye-opening part of the job listing, however, is arguably the salary range, which Netflix estimates to be between S$79K (US$60K) and S$509K (US$385K).

Netflix shared that the compensation amount varies depending on the applicant’s attributes, such as:

Specific job family

Background

Skills

Experience

The role is based in San Jose but requires both domestic and international travel.

For more information on the job, check out the full listing here.

Netflix Aviation also looking for pilots & aircraft technicians

Aside from flight attendants, Netflix Aviation has also put up job listings for Aircraft Maintenance Technicians.

The salary range for these positions is relatively similar to that of flight attendants, ranging from S$66K (US$50K) to S$502K (US$380K).

