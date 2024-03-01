New hawker centre opens at Bukit Batok West in 2025, will have 22 food stalls

New hawker centre will open in Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok: Amy Khor

Bukit Batok residents who have lamented the lack of affordable eating options in their estate will be glad to know that one is coming soon.

A new hawker centre will open at Bukit Batok West in the 2nd quarter (2Q) of 2025.

It will have 22 cooked food stalls.

New hawker centre located in Harmony Village

The good news was revealed by Hong Kah North MP Amy Khor in a Facebook post on Friday (1 Mar).

She said the new facility named Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre will be on the first level of Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok.

Harmony Village, at 469 Bukit Batok West Ave 9, is the first public housing concept designed with the needs of seniors in mind.

Each Community Care Apartment in the development is equipped with care devices that cater to seniors’ needs, allowing them to age independently, according to the HDB.

Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre should open in 2Q 2025

Sharing a photo of its construction, Dr Khor said the new hawker centre is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

Residents can then look forward to its opening in 2Q 2025.

She added that the National Environment Agency (NEA) called for a tender for its operator on 28 Feb. The tender will close on 11 April.

It will have 22 food stalls & 90 tables

Dr Khor also revealed that the hawker centre will have 22 cooked food stalls.

It will have around 90 tables and more than 400 seats for diners.

Artist’s impressions of Harmony Village from AGA Architects show a spacious hawker centre on the ground floor surrounded by green spaces.

It also appears to have an ample amount of seating.

New facility was announced in 2015

In December 2020, a member of the public wrote in to The Straits Times (ST) calling for a new hawker centre in Bukit Batok.

Bukit Batok residents only have air-conditioned food courts and coffee shops, he said, adding that food and drinks there cost more due to higher rental.

In response, NEA said that in 2015, the then Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (now the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment) revealed plans for a new hawker centre in Bukit Batok West.

In 2019, it announced that the hawker centre would be co-located with the assisted living residential flats pilot in Bukit Batok, i.e. Harmony Village.

As it will be situated among HDB dwelling units, it will provide affordable food options to residents when completed.

