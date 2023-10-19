Tanglin Halt To Welcome New Hawker Centre & Polyclinic, HDB Will Preserve History & Heritage Of Estate

New Hawker Centre & Polyclinic To Open At Tanglin Halt, HDB Will Preserve Estate’s History

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) recently announced redevelopment plans for Tanglin Halt, one of Singapore’s oldest housing estates.

According to a press release, the currently planned integrated development includes a new market, hawker centre, polyclinic, and 5,500 new flats, among others.

Amidst all the changes, efforts will be made to retain Tanglin Halt’s rich history as much as possible.

HDB reveals Tanglin Halt estate redevelopment plans

Queenstown’s Tanglin Halt, one of Singapore’s first housing estates, has a long history dating back to 1962.

Due to its age, the HDB selected the estate for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) in 2014.

As such, they began relocating the residents and hawkers to newer locations.

The famous Tanglin Halt Food Centre, also known as the Commonwealth Drive Food Centre, closed on 31 July 2022.

Many of its stall owners moved to Margaret Drive Food Centre and the brand-new Margaret Market.

On Thursday (19 Oct), HDB shared a press release announcing plans to introduce new amenities and improve connectivity for pedestrians.

HDB also intends to enhance the greenery with a new park and landscaping facilities near the Rail Corridor.

New hawker centre & polyclinic at the Integrated Development

Tanglin Halt Integrated Development, located on the site of the former Tanglin Halt Neighbourhood Centre, will be a central element of the redevelopment.

The Integrated Development will contain a new market, hawker centre, polyclinic, and public housing.

Former residents and shop tenants reportedly suggested these amenities during interviews.

HDB designed the Integrated Development to incorporate architectural elements such as the barrel vault shape of Tanglin Halt Market and courtyard spaces of the former Neighbourhood Centre.

As the Tanglin Halt Market still continues its operations in the former Neighbourhood Centre, HDB scheduled the construction to take place over two phases.

In Phase 1, they will build the new hawker centre and market on the site of the former Tanglin Halt Food Centre.

After that, the stall owners in the current market will move to the new buildings.

Phase 2 will then begin on the site of the current market.

Preservation of rich history where possible

Furthermore, HDB plans to progressively offer up to 5,500 new flats in the redeveloped estate.

Tanglin Halt Cascadia, the first housing project, was launched just recently. In 2024, more flats will be introduced as part of the Integrated Development.

HDB also promised commercial amenities alongside social and communal facilities within the housing estates.

Alongside the housing and commercial developments, there will be the construction of a ‘linear park’ between Commonwealth MRT Station and the Rail Corridor.

Additionally, the existing Commonwealth Drive will be replaced by pedestrian and cycling footpaths. HDB will instead realign the actual Commonwealth Drive road to the side.

Given Tanglin Halt’s rich history, HDB assured their “special efforts” in preserving the estate’s heritage and history where possible.

For example, new housing blocks near the Rail Corridor will be limited to 10 storeys, in homage to the iconic old flats.

Redeveloped communal spaces will also include murals and street furniture of “key heritage elements”.

Other locations such as the former Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) blocks are being considered for repurposing into community spaces, such as parks.

With so many exciting things in the pipeline, residents and visitors to the estate will have plenty to look forward to once the redevelopments are completed.

